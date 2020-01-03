Rita Ora Goes Braless Under Semi-Sheer Crop Top For Racy Instagram Photos: ‘Blurry Moments’

Rita Ora put on a very provocative display in one of her latest Instagram posts. Bright and early on Friday morning, the gorgeous British singer thrilled her 15.7 million Instagram followers with a tantalizing collection of snapshots from her rambunctious New Year’s Eve party.

Shared with fans a few hours after midnight, the photo-heavy update saw the 29-year-old stunner rocking a semi-sheer crop top — an ultra-racy white number that barely stayed in place on her perky bust. Rita showed plenty of skin in the revealing item, which was a tank top design that fit loosely across her shapely chest, tying on the sides with a pair of tiny strings.

While the look was not cleavage-baring, the “Hot Right Now” hitmaker left little to the imagination in the risqué garment. The sizzling blonde went braless underneath the daring top, offering a view of her busty assets that she showed off in an array of sultry poses. Crafted out of a see-through tulle, the top featured a v-shaped sequined insert that strategically censored her bosom, keeping the look from becoming too NSFW. The British bombshell paired the item with low-waist jeans, flaunting her jaw-dropping figure in the sexy-chic outfit.

The first photo shared with fans showed Rita posing seductively for the camera. Snapped in a tropical setting under a lilac twilight sky, the Kosovo-born beauty lifted up her top to expose her toned midriff, and flashed some serious sideboob and underboob in the process. The singer was looking directly into the lens with a longing gaze and parted her lips in a tantalizing way, further increasing her allure. Her golden locks were styled with a side-part, falling over her chiseled shoulders in a cascade of loose waves.

A swipe to the next slide saw Rita partying with friends in a quaint-looking interior – one complete with white panel window screens, a stylish cushioned window seat, and coquettish throw-pillows. The “Only Want You” songstress was standing in front of the window and put on a very lively display, busting some boisterous dance moves. The English beauty bared her midsection as she bounced to the rhythm of the music and showed a glimpse of underboob as her top lifted up in the motion.

The following snap portrayed Rita in a similar pose but gave fans a better look at her jeans. The singer had a drink in hand and flashed her sculpted tummy as the dancing continued. The global megastar also posted a couple of close-up shots that offered a detailed look at her party glam. Her makeup for the night consisted of an earth-toned eyeshadow, dramatic faux eyelashes and a dark eyeliner.

The blond bombshell used a skin-toned lipstick to add fullness to her pouty lips. She completed the look with an entire collection of sparkling gold jewelry, including a massive chain necklace, small hoop earrings, lavish cuff bracelets and an assortment of rings on her fingers. She also wore a pair of white beaded bangles that matched the color of her bold top.

The photos stirred a lot of reaction among Ritabots — the collective name given to the star’s fans — garnering more than 314,000 likes within just a few hours of going live. Rita’s steamy braless look also brought fans to the comments section by the masses, racking up 1,220-plus comments from her adoring devotees.

“Very pretty and rock chick-esque… Best of both worlds!” one follower remarked about Rita’s party look.

“Dropped mi [sic] phone,” quipped another.

“I can’t deal,” wrote a third Instagrammer, adding a fire emoji.

“MAMA UR ENERGY IT [sic] SO HUGE,” read a fourth message, trailed by a long string of flattering emoji.