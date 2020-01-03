Jennifer Aniston Stuns In A Black String Bikini In Mexico

Jennifer sizzled in a skimpy black bikini during a trip to the beach.

Jennifer Aniston welcomed in the New Year by stripping down to her bikini. The gorgeous former Friends star and The Morning Show actress looked years younger than her actual age of 50-years-old in candid new shots shared online this week as she put her bikini body on full display during a sunny trip to Tulum, Mexico, to kick off 2020.

In sizzling new snaps, which can be seen via The Daily Mail, the actress looked as fit and toned as ever as she hit the beach in a skimpy string two-piece that perfectly showcased her enviable physique.

Paparazzi snapped Jennifer as she enjoyed a little rest and relaxation at the beach by the sea alongside director Will Speck. The photos showed the beauty in her black two-piece, which was made up of a black triangular top with thin strings that tied behind her neck.

The bikini top was also held together by a thin string that tied across her chest and around her back to put her incredible body on display.

Jennifer paired that with a pair of matching plain black bottoms as she walked barefoot along the sand.

In some of the candid new snaps, the beauty could be seen as she scooped up her blue and white striped towel when seemingly at the end of her beach day with Will, who had his own matching towel tied around his waist as he went shirtless on the sand.

Jennifer could be seen holding her towel and a white cover-up over her bottom half while she and Will made their way away from the beach.

The star also wisely opted to play it safe in the sunshine while south of the border, as she was photographed with a large brimmed straw hat on her head and a pair of dark round sunglasses on her eyes to shield herself from the beating down sun.

The beauty also had her hair tied up and away from her face as it was seemingly tucked in underneath her hat.

The star appeared to keep things pretty simple in her all-black swimwear, as she kept the accessories – and seemingly her makeup – to a minimum for a more natural look. Jennifer’s known for often showing off a more natural side of her beauty, as it was just a few weeks ago that she stunned fans by posting a gorgeous makeup-free shot to her Instagram account.

People previously reported that Jennifer headed to Tulum to ring in the New Year with some of her closest friends.

Though they weren’t spotted in the new beach bikini snaps, she reportedly spent New Year’s Eve with talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and wife Molly McNearney, as well as Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka.