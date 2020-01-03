Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy’s Asked Out On A Date

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, January 6 reveal that romance may be on the cards for Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). According to Highlight Hollywood, a new man at Forrester Creations will ask her out on a date.

For the past year, Steffy has concentrated on being a single mother to her daughter Kelly Spencer (Zoe Pennington). She put aside romance and focused on the task on hand rather than worrying about her love life. It was only when Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) moved into the cliff house that they briefly reclaimed their romance, but he left after Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) identity was revealed.

However, Steffy is not just Kelly’s mother, she’s a woman too. And The Inquisitr reports that on Monday’s episode, someone will take the chance to ask Forrester Creations’ co-CEO out. Collin (Oli Green) wants to know if Steffy will go out with him.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that a newcomer asks Steffy out on a date. A little more than a year ago, Leo (Sam Myerson), who was a buyer at Forrester Creations, sweet-talked Steffy. He asked her how Kelly was and then wanted to know if she was free for an evening of fun. At the time, Steffy turned down his invite.

When you call your friend to talk about the latest episode of #BoldandBeautiful and they don't pick up…. pic.twitter.com/NYSvKfXp9w — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 2, 2020

The soap opera spoilers hint that Collin will only appear on one episode which could indicate that Steffy may refuse the date once again. At the moment, Steffy is trying to win a fashion show competition and may not need any distractions from her work. On the other hand, she may accept the invitation as a once-off night of fun.

The date may also serve another purpose. For too long, Liam has believed that she is pining after him. When he discovered that she signed up on a dating app, he was surprised. When he actually sees her as an in-demand woman, he may start to see Steffy in a new light. He may realize that the mother of his daughter has options other than him.

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Liam will propose to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) during the week of January 6. He is still focused on making Hope his wife and wants to be a family with her and Beth. But in the back of his mind, he will also realize that Steffy has also moved forward. The days of having two women at his beck and call are over.