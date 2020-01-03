Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Curvy Booty In New Instagram Video

Miami hottie Yaslen Clemente ended the week by sharing yet another sizzling swimsuit video on her Instagram feed.

Yaslen’s social media upload was a promotion for Bang Energy drinks. Posting her steamy ads for the company on the social media platform has become a regular ritual of sorts for the blond bombshell, who is always dressed in provocative wear in her videos. Her latest revealing ensemble was a satin pink bathing suit with a thong back that exposed her perky derriere. Yaslen was posing on a prestigious daybed with a retractable shade.

The stunner showed off her voluptuous figure at the beginning of the video. Her swimsuit didn’t provide much coverage, so she was flashing a generous amount of her well-formed breasts and peachy backside. She even tugged at the thin straps of her bikini thong to tease her fans. It is important to mention that the bikini top was seemingly a smaller size against the model’s bust size, that she was in serious danger of exposing too much.

The Latina beauty was wearing her highlighted blond tresses down. She was shown running her fingers through her silky locks as she gazed into the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

Yaslen let her natural beauty shine by wearing light makeup that included filled-in brows, thick mascara, light smokey eyeshadow, mascara, contour, highlighter, and a slick of matte nude lipstick. She also painted her manicured nails with white nail polish.

The model sported her usual delicate gold choker necklace with tiny heart details and wore her dainty gold stud earrings for the shoot. She also added a tiny gold navel piercing to her look.

Yaslen’s video was seemingly shot at a building that seemingly has a swimming pool, daybeds, and some lush greenery. Although the model only stayed in one area for the whole duration of the video.

The latest update earned over 58,000 views and almost 400 comments in 14 hours of being live. The model’s admirers flooded the comment section with compliments, while other fans dropped fire emoji.

“I always enjoy seeing your laugh & your smile,” read one response to her video.

Loading...

“Very beautiful, you are perfect, a goddess!” another admirer remarked.

While one follower did not believe Yaslen could make money out of her modeling career, “I hope you find a good job in 2020 because I don’t think you’ll make it as a model.”

To which the model simply responded, “By the look of my bank account I already made It but thanks for your unnecessary opinion.”

Yaslen has been turning up the heat since NYE. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posted a sultry update that made her fans crazy. She was dressed in a peach mesh lingerie set that showed off every bit of her curves.