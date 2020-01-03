Kelly Ripa Rocks Wild Look In Hilarious Y2K Throwback: ‘Naturally I Crimped My Hair’

The 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' star shares a throwback from New year's Eve 2000, when everyone thought 'the world was ending.'

Kelly Ripa was ready to go out in style 20 years ago. The Live! With Kelly and Ryan star posted a hilarious throwback to New Year’s Eve 2000 that showed how much she has changed in two decades. In the vintage pic posted to Instagram, Kelly is ready to ring in the new century with a group of friends, but her hair looks totally ’80s.

In the photo, Kelly Ripa is holding her then-toddler son, Michael Consuelos, as she poses with her partying friends. The future morning TV superstar wears a blue “2000” headband, but it’s her hair that really stands out. Kelly’s shoulder-length blonde hair is crimped in the TBT pic. And standing behind her, husband Mark Consuelous sports a pretty serious buzz cut and a shiny black shirt. He’s also holding something rarely seen today: A gigantic camcorder.

In the caption to the fun throwback, Kelly joked that because they all thought the world was ending, she went and crimped her hair.

Of course, fans had a field day in the comments section as they reacted to Kelly’s wild hair look.

“The Hair Tho!!!!!!” wrote Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

“Glad you’ve survived to crimp again,” another follower wrote.

When one fan wrote, “I love the hair! Not a wig?” Kelly confirmed it was the real deal.

“Nope. Actual hair,” she replied.

Kelly’s husband Mark also commented on the photo—and his own retro look.

“I was obviously prepared for battle.. with the cropped hair and scuba sweater I was wearing,” the Riverdale star wrote.

Kelly’s epic throwback photo was taken exactly 10 months before her life would change forever. Later that year, on November 1, 2000, the All My Children actress made her first appearance as a guest host on Regis Philbin’s morning talk show. The fateful guest spot made headlines when Live With Regis guest, psychic Char Margolis, correctly predicted that Kelly was pregnant. Viewers immediately fell in love with Kelly and a new morning star was born.

Since that time, fans have seen Kelly’s hair highs and lows, but the crimped look came a few months too soon for TV viewers to enjoy it. Luckily, Kelly is good about sharing throwbacks with her fans, and her latest is a definite winner.

Kelly’s style has come a long way in 20 years. For New Year’s Eve 2020, the mom of three wore a stylish jeweled turban on her head as she rang in the New Year with her handsome husband in Colorado.