Instagram Hottie Alexa Dellanos Shows Off Peachy Posterior In Thong Swimsuit: ‘What A Life’

Alexa Dellanos is having the time of her life on her Caribbean getaway. The Instagram star recently shared more photos from her sun-kissed winter holiday, and drove fans wild with her sensational beach-babe look.

On January 2, the blonde bombshell thrilled her 1.7 million Instagram followers with a pair of seductive snaps that saw her looking fabulous in a chic floral swimsuit. The stylish one-piece was an open-back design in an elegant white color, and was beautifully ornate with a delicate blue floral print. The sexy-chic bathing suit exposed her bare back and continued with a cheeky thong that left little to the imagination, offering a generous view of her bodacious backside.

Alexa showed off her beach attire by posing seductively for the camera, and sent quite a few pulses racing among her scores of admirers. The double Instagram update saw the 24-year-old hottie relaxing on a sumptuous double chaise lounge chair as she sunned her gorgeous body on a modern-looking outdoor terrace. The buxom babe was lounging on her stomach and leaned on her elbows for extra support. Photographed from behind, she put her peachy booty on full display, showing plenty of skin and showcasing her incredible curves in the revealing swimsuit.

The sizzling blonde cut a very provocative figure in the enticing snaps. Alexa unabashedly flaunted her ample derriere and showed off her endless pins, stretching out her long, supple legs as she basked in the golden rays of the sun. The alluring pose emphasized her round hips and called attention to her curvy thighs. The Instagram sensation was barefooted and coquettishly crossed her legs, showing off her slender ankles and sculpted calves. The skin-baring pics also showcased the model’s glowing tan, proving that Alexa has been spending a lot of time in the sun during her winter holiday.

According to the geotag on her post, the photos were taken at the luxurious Eden Rock retreat in St. Barths, where Alexa has been staying for the past week-and-a-half. Two fluffy white towels inscribed with the resort’s name and monogram offered a clear indication of her whereabouts — completing the posh-looking decor, which was dominated by wooden elements and earthy tones.

Unsurprisingly, the tantalizing photos immediately caught the eye of Alexa’s fans, racking up more than 65,800 likes. In addition, 630 people dropped by the comments section to compliment the model on her jaw-dropping physique. While plenty of followers were left speechless by the hot look, resorting to emoji to express their fascination with Alexa’s beauty, others managed to string together just enough words to gush over her hotness.

“Alexa u looks [sic] always very very beautiful,” read one message, trailed by two heart-eyes emoji and a heart emoji.

“All I want for my birthday,” quipped another fan, adding a pair of heart-eyes emoji.

“Booty shot,” was a third reply, trailed by a string of flattering emoji.

“My bro Alec [is] a lucky man,” wrote a fourth Instagrammer, referring to Alexa’s boyfriend, graffiti artist Alec Monopoly.

As previously covered by The Inquisitr, Alexa has been dropping one steamy swimsuit snap after another since arriving in St. Barths shortly after Christmas. The Instagram hottie recently drove fans into a frenzy after nearly popping out of an outrageously tiny aquamarine bikini at the beach.