Alexa Dellanos Brings On The Heat In Skimpy Aquamarine String Bikini At The Beach

Instagram sensation Alexa Dellanos turned up the heat with her first official post of 2020. The 24-year-old hottie made a splash with a pair of smoking-hot bikini shots, flaunting her insane body in a skimpy aquamarine two-piece that left little to the imagination.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Alexa ringed in the new year in St. Barths, where she’s been enjoying a lavish winter break for the past week-and-a-half. Her latest bikini pics showed her taking in the scenery of the picturesque Caribbean island as she headed to the beach at twilight. Snapped on the soft sand, right by the water’s edge, the blonde bombshell put on a very alluring display, posing seductively to show off her ample assets.

In the first photo shared with fans, Alexa was sprawled on the beach, lounging on the side in a semi-reclined position that accentuated her voluptuous hips and curvy, strong thighs. The Instagram star gave off some serious mermaid vibes in the aquamarine bikini. The scanty attire was made up of an outrageously low-cut top that barely contained her buxom curves, exposing her bodacious cleavage. Alexa nearly busted out of the scandalous piece, showing not only her deep cleavage, but also a generous amount of side boob in teeny top — which was clearly too small for her busty assets.

The racy bathing suit continued with barely-there bikini bottoms that perfectly showcased her toned lower body. The minuscule item boasted a scoop waistline that revealed her trim tummy, and featured side-tie strings that draped down her curvaceous hips, further luring the gaze to her mouth-watering curves. The buxom blonde showed off her insanely toned midriff in the provocative pose. Leaning on one hand, she sultrily arched her back to put her gym-honed midsection into focus, and flaunted her impossibly narrow waistline and killer abs. Her other hand was placed on her thigh, calling attention to her plentiful curves. The barefooted model slightly bent her knees to better showcase her chiseled pins, and shot a smoldering look at the camera. Her luscious mane fell down her back in uniform, perfectly combed strands, with a few rebel tendrils falling over her sculpted shoulders.

The scorching pic brought followers to the comments section by the masses, racking up 720-plus comments and more than 42,500 likes from her devoted admirers.

“Great start to the new year,” wrote one Instagrammer, adding three fire emoji.

“New wallpaper 2020,” quipped another.

Alexa followed up with a “bonus” photo that offered a tantalizing view of her rear end. The sizzling beach-babe flaunted her shapely derriere while kneeling down on the sand, and gave fans a better look at her tiny thong. Photographed from the mid-profile, she showed off her peachy posterior as she sat on her heels, looking over the shoulder with a kittenish gaze. Tiny grains of sand clung to her curvy posterior, as well as her thigh and calf, emphasizing her sensational curves. While her generous bust was not visible due to the angle of the photo, Alexa flashed a glimpse of sideboob as she exposed her bare back in the itty-bitty swimsuit.

The fabulous pics also treated fans with a stunning view of the sea and coastline. A couple of islands loomed in the horizon, under the pale-pink twilight sky. A white boat floated in the distance, nearly hidden by a rocky outcrop, and another one waited near the shore.

Just like the first photo, the second snap was very well received by Alexa’s fans, garnering 63,700 likes and 780-plus comments. The Instagram hottie sent quite a few pulses racing with the smoking-hot bikini look, and the compliments immediately started piling up in the comments section.

“My eyes have been blessed,” penned one of her devotees.

“Good lord you look incredible,” read another message, trailed by three heart emoji and a trio of fire emoji.