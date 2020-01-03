‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Smolders In Sexy Orange Bra & Matching Pants

Yanet Garcia is stunning in another racy Instagram share. As those who follow the model on social media know, she has been named “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” by her army of fans, and she’s gaining more new followers each and every day. So far, the stunner has racked up a fan base of over 12.5 million on Instagram alone, and with each and every photo that she shares on her page, the beauty earns more and more fans.

In the most recent image that was shared on her wildly popular page, the model struck a pose front and center, tagging herself in Los Angeles, California. For the occasion, she wore her long, dark locks down and at her back with a few loose waves running throughout. The bombshell looked spectacular with a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. She accessorized the look with a red bracelet on her arm.

In the shot, the bombshell posed against a blue colored background and put her killer figure on display in a matching set. On top, the beauty rocked a tiny orange bra that left little to the imagination, showing off ample amounts of cleavage as well as her toned and tanned tummy. The model completed the look with a pair of matching orange pants that were just as sexy as her bra.

Since the photo went live on her page, it’s earned the bombshell a ton of attention from her fans, racking up more than 280,000 likes in addition to well over 700 comments. Some of her followers took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning, while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few more had no words and commented on the shot by using flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji instead. About half of the comments were in English and the other half in Spanish.

“So beautiful. I hope one day I can find a woman as pretty as you are Yanet,” one follower commented on the sexy snapshot.

“Hard work pays off!!!!” another Instagrammer raved, adding a few flame emoji.

“I can’t even handle how sexy you are,” a third follower raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Garcia dropped jaws in a sexy New Year’s Eve outfit. In the snapshot, Garcia put her flawless figure on full display in a tight gold dress that hugged her every curve and showed off her gorgeous figure including her toned and tanned legs. It comes as no surprise that the post garnered over 160,000 likes.