Chelsea Houska Looks Comfy & Cute In Leopard-Print Pajama Set

Chelsea Houska is looking healthy and happy in this new year, and her most recent Instagram share proves it. As those who follow the reality star on social media know, Houska loves to share photos and videos with fans on her popular page including fashion forward shots mixed with photos from various projects and collaborations that she is working on. In the most recent photo that was shared for fans, the beauty mixed work and pleasure.

In the gorgeous new photo, the Teen Mom 2 star did not specifically reveal to fans where she was, but it looked like it was a room in her home. She struck a pose front and center, sitting Indian style and looking off into the distance with a big smile on her face.

For her look, the stunner wore her long, red locks pulled back in a low ponytail and slightly curled, in addition to wearing a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, eyeshadow, and highlighter.

The mother-of-three showed off her fashion sense in a pair of cozy leopard-print pajamas that had a long sleeve top with a V-neck and a pair of matching bottoms. In the caption of the image, she told her fans that she just got home and she wanted to change into her pajamas already, tagging retailer Laurie Belle’s — a seller that she works with.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earned the beauty a ton of attention from her legion of fans, racking up over 189,000 likes in addition to 900-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks beautiful, while countless others chimed in to tell her that they wanted to purchase the same pajamas. A few more simply commented on the photo using their choice of emoji.

“I’m so with you on this…my A-1 place to be is in my p.j.’s and @ home!!!” one fan commented, adding a kissy-face emoji.

Loading...

“She’s so beautiful! I like her out of all the Teen mom’s! She’s a good mamma!” another social media user added.

“If I have been out or at work I have to come straight back into my pjs. Hate sitting around in normal clothes lol, PS- you’re gorgeous,” a third chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the mother-of-three showed off her fashion sense for Black Friday, rocking cozy plaid joggers and a black graphic sweatshirt. That particular video was not shared on her feed but rather on her Instagram story.