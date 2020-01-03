Paul Manafort Used Sean Hannity To Get Backchannel Messages To Donald Trump While Under Investigation

Paul Manafort used Fox News host Sean Hannity to sneak backchannel messages to Donald Trump — all while Manafort was under investigation for federal crimes, new documents show.

The revelation was part of a trove of documents related to Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, which were obtained and published by BuzzFeed News. The documents showed that Hannity served as an unofficial messenger for Trump, relaying messages with his former campaign chief who at the time was facing investigation for a range of federal fraud charges.

As the Daily Beast noted, Manafort did not speak directly to Trump or anyone associated with the president, but did relay messages through the Fox News host.

“Manafort knew Hannity was speaking to Trump because Hannity would tell Manafort to hang in there, that he had been talking to Trump, that Trump had his back, and things like that,” a newly released memo noted. “Manafort understood his conversations with Hannity to be a message from Trump.”

The memos noted that Manafort understood he could attempt to use other intermediaries to get messages to Trump, including former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, but “never did so.”

As the Daily Beast added, the relationship between Manafort and Hannity existed in a hazy area, with Hannity coming under fire for what many saw as a conflict of interest. He reported frequently on Manafort’s legal investigations, but dismissed criticism that his relationship with Manafort was inappropriate.

The relationship between Hannity and Manafort was already under focus last year, when text messages between the two were released, NBC News noted. The messages showed Manafort complaining that investigators were trying to “split” him from Trump and from his own family with “lies.”

The relationship with Manafort was not Hannity’s only appearance in the Mueller memos. Another showed that former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen told Hannity during a Fox News appearance in 2015 that Trump might meet Putin — thought Cohen didn’t exactly know how to make it happen. In an interview with the FBI, Cohen said he ended up turning to Google to find a numer for the Kremlin.

“Cohen called the Kremlin and spoke to a woman about the idea of Putin and Trump meeting. The woman that answered said she would speak to a supervisor and get back to him She mentioned the name Sergei Ivanov and said he should reach out to Ambassador [Sergey] Kislyak,” the interview summary noted. “Cohen asked for the woman’s email address and sent his contact information to her by sending her an email with his signature block.”