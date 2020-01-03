R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Posts Enigmatic Tweet Alluding To Revelations In New ‘Surviving’ Documentary

On Thursday, the second part of the documentary about disgraced singer R. Kelly hit televisions across the country. While many people who have followed the story were talking about what the sure-to-be-shocking second installment would reveal, one of the people closest to Kelly weighed in with her own cryptic message.

Just hours before the first segment of Surviving R. Kelly: Part II aired, Kelly’s long-time girlfriend Azriel Clary posted a message on Twitter about the coming media frenzy that is sure to surround the story, according to The Blast.

“The quiet before the storm,” she wrote, without adding anything further.

The second installment of the documentary that helped put Kelly behind bars and forced him to face a judge about his alleged sex crimes focuses on his relationship with Aaliyah, who he married in secret when the late singer was just 15-years-old. Kelly was 27 at the time. The marriage was eventually annulled, but the brief union continues to haunt Kelly after prosecutors accused him of bribing officials to help Aaliyah get a fake ID so that she could marry him.

While the story surrounding Kelly continues to heat up, Azriel and Kelly’s other girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage have remained faithful to the singer. Azriel recently moved out of Kelly’s Trump Tower condo after she was reportedly fed up with the media circus that constantly surrounded him and the women in his life. It was revealed that her parents were said to have offered to pay for her to live if she would distance herself from Kelly, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Joycelyn, on the other hand, has stayed quiet on the latest revelations about Kelly. Although a post on Patreon was recently attributed to her, she told people that the post was fraudulent and that she had nothing to do with it.

“I am truly tired of all the lies that they are saying about the man we love so much and our best friend, R. Kelly,” she wrote. “It has been said that I have left him and that he has abused me and all kinds of nonsense. I have said before, none of that is true.”

She went on to argue that Kelly had been mistreated.

“It is a shame how they are treating him. It is so wrong on so many levels, and he does not deserve this. I am not going to be a part of the assassination of R. Kelly’s name, music career and character,” she concluded.

Azriel’s followers weren’t so convinced about her tweet. One person wrote that it wasn’t the calm before the storm but the “truth being exposed” and that she would be grateful sometime in the future.