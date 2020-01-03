NBA Rumors: Karl-Anthony Towns Could Form ‘Big Three’ With Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant In Brooklyn

Is Karl-Anthony Towns a realistic trade target for the Nets?

The Brooklyn Nets may not be considered as a legitimate title contender in the 2019-20 NBA season right now but once Kevin Durant returns from injury and immediately regains his All-Star form, they are expected to be a serious threat in the Eastern Conference next year. To further strengthen their chance of ending their years of title drought, the Nets may also consider seeking additional star power before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline or in the summer of 2020. One of the superstars who the Nets could chase on the trade market is Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In his recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report mentioned the Nets as a potential trade destination for Towns. The Timberwolves are yet to make Towns officially available on the trading block but rumors are currently circulating that the face of the franchise is growing unhappy in Minnesota. Once Towns finally decides to follow the footsteps of other NBA superstars and demand a trade from the Timberwolves, Swartz believes that the Nets should immediately make a move and grab the opportunity to form their own “Big Three.”

“Talk about a Big Three. While the Nets would effectively be punting on the 2019-20 season, they’d likely be considered the favorites to come out of the East next year. Pairing Towns with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving would create perhaps the league’s best trio, one even better than the version with which Irving won a championship in Cleveland, assuming Durant’s Achilles injury heals properly. Brooklyn’s depth would take a hit, but that may not matter with three players all capable of averaging at least 25 points per game.”

In the proposed trade deal by Bleacher Report, the Nets would be sending a trade package including Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, Joe Harris, and a 2020 first-round pick to the Timberwolves in exchange for Towns. Trading all those assets would undeniably be a tough decision for the Nets as it would greatly affect their depth. However, it’s something that the Nets should strongly consider if they want to separate themselves from other Eastern Conference powerhouse teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Meanwhile, instead of keeping an unhappy superstar on their roster, the potential deal would allow the Timberwolves to add young and talented players that could be part of the title-contending team that they will try to build in the post-Towns era. As Swartz noted, Dinwiddie, LeVert, Allen, and Harris are “strong players” who are yet to hit their primes and have good contracts. All of them also perfectly fit the timeline of Timberwolves’ rising superstar Andrew Wiggins.