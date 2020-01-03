Trump Reveals Plan To Ban Most Flavored Vaping Products

In an effort to curb underage vaping, Trump will be banning most flavored vaping cartridges.

President Trump clearly means business when it comes to cutting down on underage vaping. On Thursday, he revealed his administration’s plan to ban flavored vaping products. These refers to the cartridges or e-juice liquid that is used to operate an electronic cigarette like the Juul. Flavors that will be banned include fruit, candy, mint and dessert flavors, according to Fox News.

The Juul and other similar vaping products were created to help adult smokers kick the habit. However, due to the aforementioned appealing flavors that have come out in recent years, kids are getting hooked on nicotine at a young age. If adult smokers do want to continue to vape, they can do so but the only flavors that will be available to them are methanol and tobacco.

In an effort to further fight the teen vaping epidemic, Trump has also raised the age that one must be to legally purchase tobacco products from 18-years-old to 21-years-old. This new law refers to not just vaping products, but cigarettes and cigars as well. The announcement was shared on the Food and Drug Administration’s website, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“On December 20, 2019, the President signed legislation to amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and raise the federal minimum age of sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21 years. It is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product — including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes — to anyone under 21. FDA will provide additional details on this issue as they become available.”

While these new restrictions will certainly be a change, the president had originally planned even stricter laws. He had intended a full ban of all flavored vaping products, but held back so as not to damage the vaping industry as a whole.

The FDA says teen vaping is an epidemic. JUUL CEO acknowledges his product is a big part of the problem. Roughly 1 in 5 high school students, & nearly 1 in 20 middle school students said they vaped last year. JUUL's CEO tells CBS News what's being done to stop underage vaping. pic.twitter.com/i2PbftQmPi — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 29, 2019

Loading...

“We have to protect our families. At the same time, it’s a big industry. We want to protect the industry,” Trump said of his decision.

Companies like Juul have been widely criticized for their colorful packaging and fun sounding flavors, which some believe was used as a sales tactic to target young people in particular. The long term health effects of vaping are not yet known but there have been countless horror stories of teenagers suffering from cardiac issues due to excessive vaping. As a result, the Food and Drug Administration has been after the company for years, in hopes of placing more restrictions upon these products and making it more difficult for underage children to gain access to them.