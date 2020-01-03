Cosplay Model Erica Fett Flaunts Incredible Curves In Figure-Hugging Mini Dress

The cosplayer looked stunning in her latest Instagram update.

On Thursday, January 2, cosplay model Erica Fett shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The photos, taken in Columbus, Ohio, show the model striking a variety of poses in front of a white wall adorned with a Super Mario Bros. decal. The Twitch streamer flaunted her fabulous figure in a black mini dress with zipper detailing from the clothing company Dolls Kill. She paired the edgy dress with a heather grey turtleneck and black thigh-high stockings. She also sported a silver ring and her signature hoop nose ring.

The brunette beauty styled her long locks in a half up beehive hairdo, giving the look major 1960s vibes. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup, an application that included peach blush, subtle cut crease eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and nude lip gloss.

In the first image, Erica stood with her shoulders back and her hands on her thighs, as she gazed directly into the camera. The following photo showcased the model’s side profile and put her perky derriere on display, much to the delight of her audience. The final picture consists of the cosplayer jutting out her hips and flashing a peace sign, while she smiled brightly.

In the caption, Erica implored fans to let her know which of the three pictures did they prefer. She also provided additional advertisement for Dolls Kill.

Many of Erica’s admirers were quick to share their opinion on the photoset.

“Oh, eazy peazy [sic]. The 3rd. What a great big beautiful smile,” wrote one commenter.

Some fans noted, however, that they had difficulty choosing their favorite image.

“A dream babe in all of them!! [L]ove the look boo,” said a follower, adding a black and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Gorgeous in all of them as usual,” added a different devotee.

Loading...

“Look great in them all, can’t choose which is better,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Erica engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 18,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the 32-year-old has shown off her incredible curves on social media. As fans are aware, she has a tendency to post rather racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a photo, in which she wore a plunging, green babydoll nighty, that left little to the imagination. The post has been liked over 90,000 times since it was shared.