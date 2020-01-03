‘RHONY’ Star Tinsley Mortimer Shares Close-Up Photo Of Stunning Engagement Ring From Fiancé Scott Kluth

Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth got engaged in November.

Tinsley Mortimer is engaged and proud.

As she entered 2020 just months after her on-again, off-again partner, Scott Kluth, popped the question, the Real Housewives of New York City star and socialite gave her online fans and followers a close-up look at her stunning diamond engagement ring as she reflected on the ups and downs of 2019.

In the caption of her December 31 image, Mortimer admitted that she wasn’t in the best place at the start of last year and said she can hardly believe how much has changed. She also said that she is now in a happy place and excited for the coming year.

In response to Mortimer’s photo, which was taken at The Cove Atlantis in The Bahamas, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer offered a congratulatory message to her fellow “housewife” and said her ring was “stunning.”

Leah McSweeney, who was added to The Real Housewives of New York City cast in August around the time that longtime cast member Bethenny Frankel announced her exit, also weighed in on Mortimer’s photo with a heart-eyed emoji.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City may have heard, Mortimer has been facing rumors of a potential exit ever since she announced her engagement to Kluth, who resides in Chicago. Because Mortimer and Kluth will surely want to live with her soon-to-be-husband as soon as, or before, they get married, it’s hard to think that she would be able to play a role on any more seasons of the Bravo reality series.

Following rumors of Mortimer’s alleged exit from The Real Housewives of New York City, the longtime reality star spoke to People magazine, and revealed that she had cut ties with Bravo amid production on Season 12 before hinting that Season 12 would be her last.

“As with many relationships, life does not completely stop for love, which is why I will continue to honor my work commitments in NYC while Scott focuses on CouponCabin’s busy season in Chicago,” Mortimer explained to the publication, as The Inquisitr reported in December. “It’s important for me to set the record straight. Any reports saying that I had to decide between Scott or the show are 100 percent untrue. We are enjoying this incredibly happy time in our lives.”

Mortimer then said that she will soon call Chicago “home.”

Mortimer has been appearing on The Real Housewives of New York City in a full-time role since Season 9.