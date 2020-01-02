Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk Sizzles In Revealing Gold Dress

Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk thrilled her 5.9 million Instagram followers by sharing a short video that showcased her New Year’s Eve outfit in its full glory. The look shimmered and sparkled in the video, and revealed plenty of Elsa’s enviable physique.

In the short video, Elsa cropped her head out of the frame and only her body was on display. She posed next to a set of doors in a neutral-looking space with a colorful patterned rug under her feet. The blond bombshell rocked a gold button-down dress that had several buttons at the top undone, as well as several buttons towards the hem undone. The dress had long sleeves which covered her toned arms, but the undone buttons revealed plenty of her amazing, mile-long legs. The plunging neckline also showed off the lacy black bra Elsa wore underneath the gold dress, and a hint of cleavage.

Elsa’s gold dress sparkled in the video and she shifted her body slightly to allow the fabric to catch the light. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of slip-on black heels, and had one hand holding her cell phone in a plain black case while the other rested on her waist.

The Angel kept the caption simple, implying that the post was a New Year’s related piece of content. Elsa’s long, lean body looked incredible in the glitzy look, and though her stunning face was cropped out of the frame, there was still plenty to love about the smoking hot video.

Elsa’s followers couldn’t get enough of her sparkling look, and the post received over 275,700 views within just 20 hours. Many of the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the sizzling video.

“Absolutely stunningly beautiful lady as always,” one fan commented.

Another follower was captivated by the gold dress, and said “all that glitters is golden.”

Elsa didn’t include a tag that indicated what dress the brand was or where she got it, and one follower took her curiosity to the comment section. The fan asked “where is this dress from!?”

Yet another fan was into the glam vibe of the look, and said “glitter everyday for 2020 please.”

In addition to sharing snaps of her incredible physique in swimwear or lingerie, Elsa also often shares her outfits with her followers. The fashion-forward stunner isn’t afraid to take risks with her style, and often opts for ensembles that include interesting statement pieces. In December 2019, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond beauty shared a massive Instagram update that featured 10 distinct outfits she rocked in a campaign for the brand Dundas.