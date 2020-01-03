Britney Spears Does Yoga In A Bikini And Apologizes For Her ‘Swollen’ Legs In New Instagram Video

Britney revealed that she plans on doing more yoga in 2020.

Britney Spears kicked off 2020 by attempting to improve her flexibility while rocking a bikini. Unfortunately, her year began with a minor injury.

On Thursday, the pop star took to Instagram to share a few of her fitness plans with her 23.3 million Instagram followers. Britney also gave her fans a video demonstration of one key element of her exercise routine: yoga.

The singer took advantage of the sunny weather outside by rocking a string bikini for her workout video. It was a purple two-piece that featured a tiny floral print in white and teal. Britney also wore a pair of peach-colored sneakers, and she accessorized her unusual workout outfit with a white puka shell necklace.

Britney wore her blond hair pulled back in a ponytail, and she sported makeup that included dark eye shadow, smudged eyeliner, and dark pink lipstick.

Britney’s exercise video was filmed outdoors on a stone patio, where she had placed a yoga mat. She was joined by her two cute pet pooches. The Maltese and Yorkshire terrier have appeared in one of her Instagram videos before.

At the beginning of her video, Britney revealed that she was doing yoga to open up her back and chest. First, she performed a quick warm-up dance that involved rolling her neck and shoulders. Britney then got down on her mat to perform a few basic yoga moves. The first was a vinyasa transition that included plank, cobra, and downward-facing dog poses. She also gave the cat-cow pose her own unique spin by rolling her stomach and neck as she performed it, making it look like a dance move. Her last transition was combination of the cobra and child’s pose.

In the caption of her post, Britney apologized for her legs looking swollen. She explained that she hurt her thigh while sprinting outside her house. The “Toxic” singer also divulged that she just recently started doing yoga, and she plans on incorporating a lot more of it in her fitness routine this year. She revealed that she performed her first yoga routine of 2020 outside not just because the weather was nice, but also because she feels like being outdoors grounds her and opens up her mind.

In the span of an hour, Britney’s mini-workout video earned over 130,000 likes from her Instagram followers. Thousands of fans also took to the comments section of her post to let her know how much they enjoy watching her Instagram videos.

“You are so refreshing. I love your honesty and vulnerability. And you make me smile!” wrote one fan.

“Is there anybody more genuine than you out there? I seriously doubt it! You’re a ray of light,” another admirer remarked.

“I can see happiness in your eyes and that makes me SO HAPPY,” a third fan wrote. “This is your year Brit!!! #StrongerThanYesterday.”