‘RHOC’ Star Jim Edmonds Is Trying To ‘Start Over’ After Split From Meghan, Slams Lies And False Allegations

Jim Edmonds is ready to hit re-start.

Jim Edmonds is looking forward to getting a fresh start after splitting from his wife of five years, Meghan King Edmonds, in October of last year.

Days ago, according to a December 31 report from Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Jim returned to the gym, where he told his online audience that he was trying to start over after admitting to allowing his “situation” to get the best of him.

“I will not allow lies and false accusations to bring me down ever again,” Jim vowed. “I’m finally back in the gym and trying to get myself together.”

Following Jim’s October split from the mother of his three youngest children, the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member faced allegations of having cheating on Meghan with one of his nannies, which both he and the nanny, Carly Wilson, denied, and of having filed for divorce behind her back.

In the photo shared by Jim of his time at the gym, he was seen working out his arms on a machine as he wrote a T-shirt with a message that read, “You ain’t worth the whiskey.”

Prior to Jim’s divorce filing, which was made just one day after his and Meghan’s five-year wedding anniversary, he was caught in a messy text message scandal after engaging in an inappropriate relationship with another woman. However, because she wanted to keep her family intact, Meghan chose to forgive Jim and work on their marriage.

Sadly, her efforts were in vain.

Following the news of his divorce filing, Jim took to his Instagram page where he appeared to fight back against Meghan and her insinuations of an affair with their nanny by slamming her as a narcissist. While Jim didn’t include Meghan’s name in his post, his comments had fans convinced he was dissing her.

“No one can throw a bigger tantrum than a narcissist whose losing control of someone else’s mind,” Jim’s message, which was quickly deleted, read.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Reality Blurb shared a screenshot of the shocking message while also revealing that Meghan had sent a thumbs up emoji to a fan who suspected Carly was involved in their breakup and noted that Jim had shared several images of her on his Instagram account in the month leading up to their breakup.

Jim and Meghan share three children, including three-year-old daughter Aspen and one-year-old twin sons Hayes and Hart, and Jim is also dad to four older kids.