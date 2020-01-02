Cosplay Model Meg Turney Exposes Pert Derriere While Posing At A Japanese Hot Spring

The cosplayer sizzled in her latest Instagram update.

On Thursday, January 2, cosplay model Meg Turney drove fans wild by uploading yet another provocative photo on Instagram.

The picture shows the stunner posing at a Japanese hot spring bath, known as an onsen. A sizable outdoor tub can be seen in the background. She opted to go pantless for the photoshoot, wearing only a teal yukata jacket adorned with a colorful cherry blossom pattern. The Twitch streamer faced away from the camera, flaunting her perky derriere, much to the delight of her audience. Her distinct lack of underwear in the photo pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Meg gazed seductively over her shoulder, with her eyebrows arched and a small smile playing on her lips. She kept the sexy look relatively simple and did not wear any accessories.

The expert cosplayer styled her pink hair in a low bun, with curled tendrils framing her beautiful face. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup, an application that included glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

The photo appears to have been taken at an earlier date, specifically when the model traveled to Japan in the fall of 2019.

In the caption, the social media sensation explained that the red imprint on her buttocks was caused by situating herself on the wooden rails at the hot spring, presumably without any bottoms on.

Fans seemed to love the post, as it quickly racked up more than 38,000 likes. Many of Meg’s admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Too, too, too cute. And hot to boot,” wrote one fan.

“My goodness, you look absolutely gorgeous and enchanting,” added a different devotee.

“Wahh [sic] it’s so pretty! I love that kind of color scheme and also you’re so pretty,” said another follower.

“WOW! That is one of my favorite [pictures] of you @megturney and that is saying something considering all the amazing ones you have,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Meg engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the 32-year-old is not shy when it comes to showing off her incredible curves on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to share racy content with her 733,000 Instagram followers. Earlier this week, she uploaded a topless photo of herself, which was seemingly inspired by the 1970s. That tantalizing post has been liked over 59,000 times since it was shared.