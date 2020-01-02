Blond Bombshell Daisy Keech Flaunts Cleavage And Toned Tummy While Wearing A Ruffled White Crop Top

Instagram hottie Daisy Keech wowed her 2.2 million followers on Thursday afternoon with a stunning new post. The model wore a ruffled white crop top with a front tie and blue denim pants as she flaunted her ample bosom.

Daisy sat in a black booth in front of a brick wall. She posed with her arms bent at the elbow to cradle the back of her head. She swept some of her voluminous blond curls behind her, leaving the rest to fall to her left side. Per her caption, it appears the model is proud of her gorgeous golden locks. She wrote that she doesn’t like trying to tame her natural curls with brushes or combs.

The photo isn’t as revealing as some of her previous images, but the skimpy nature of her top left plenty of her skin on display. By stretching her hands behind her head, she made her right breast become more defined, much to the delight of her many fans. The blond bombshell wrapped the lengthy ties extending from her shirt around her flat stomach, which was displayed above her snug-fitting jeans.

It doesn’t look like Daisy wore any accessories for this particular image, but she didn’t skip out on her makeup. The model rocked mascara, highlighter, evenly applied foundation, and a peach-colored lip gloss. She stared straight into the camera lens with a sultry expression on her face. Her teeth looked exceptionally white, and her eyes were a striking blue in the lighting.

The stunner’s photo obtained more than 139,700 likes and almost 1,000 comments in under four hours. Most of Daisy’s followers complimented her perfect hourglass figure and luscious blond curls in the comments section. Several people claimed that she is rocking “hair goals,” and one person even said she shared striking similarities to Riverdale star Lili Reinhart.

“Ur [sic] so beautiful like can you teach me how to be as beautiful as you?” wrote one admirer.

“She hot like an oven that’s set to a hot temperature,” added one creative fan.

“You look beautiful always…it’s like a permanent mood,” said a third person.

“Powerful. Exquisite. Angel sent from the heavens,” gushed a fourth user.

Daisy’s fans have begun anticipating new images from the drop-dead gorgeous model. She likes to drive her admirers crazy by putting her best assets on display. Last month, Daisy posted a snapshot of herself posing topless, wearing nothing but cheeky white panties.