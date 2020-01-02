‘Shadowhunters’ Star Emeraude Toubia Sizzles In A Powder Blue Bikini

The actress celebrated the New Year by rocking a two-piece trimmed with ruffles.

Shadowhunters star Emeraude Toubia proved that she doesn’t need to spend 2020 working on her bikini body.

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old actress took to Instagram to ring in the New Year with a sizzling swimsuit snapshot. The brunette beauty was pictured rocking a powder blue bikini that included a structured top with molded cups and underwire. The neckline and shoulder straps of the garment were trimmed with feminine ruffles.

Emeraude’s bottoms were also trimmed with two layers of much larger ruffles. The fullness of the garment helped accentuate her tiny waist and shapely hips.

The actress wore her shiny, dark tresses with a slight side part. She was posing outside, so the sun brought out her subtle, caramel-colored highlights. She added a pop of bright color to her look by tucking a vibrant red flower behind her right ear.

Emeraude kept her beauty look soft and natural. She sported eye shadow in an earthy beige shade, and she wore a light application of mascara. Her full lips were petal pink, and her round cheeks had been dusted with blush in a similar rosy color. Shimmery highlighter gave her flawless skin a healthy glow.

The actress was perched on the edge of a small wooden table. Her photo shoot took place in a yard, where she posed in front of a backdrop of tall, green plants and short grass. In the caption of her post, Emeraude wished her followers a “beautiful start” to the new decade.

The actress’ first Instagram post of 2020 proved to be popular with her 2.6 million followers. So far, her photo has garnered over 460,000 likes and hundreds of comments. In response to a query from one of her fans, Emeraude revealed that her swimsuit is a Revolve design.

Many of Emeraude’s followers commented on how incredible she looked in her picture. They also shared their well wishes for the New Year.

“Beautiful! Thank you for blessing the first day of my year!” wrote one fan.

Loading...

“Beautiful angel. I hope all the best for you in this new year,” remarked another admirer.

“You are so beautiful em!!” read a third response to her post. “Happy new year, hope you’ll have all the joy in this world because you deserve it.”

Emeraude didn’t reveal the location of her bikini photo, but many of her recent Instagram photos were snapped during a trip to Mexico. In one of her posts, she revealed that she visited her grandmother’s hometown during her stay in the country. While she was there, she visited a landfill and delivered food to the needy.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Emeraude’s last bikini photo that caused a splash on social media was snapped in Mexico. She posed in a leopard print bikini during a trip to Cabo San Lucas last month.