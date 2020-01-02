Yanet Garcia Flaunts Her Famous Booty In A Thong In New Instagram Pic

Yanet Garcia shared a new Instagram photo with her followers today. She showed off her famous booty in a thong, which she paired with a sweater.

The stunner was seen posing in front of floor-to-ceiling windows in a skyscraper. She stood with her back towards the camera and wore a tie-dye hoodie. For her bottoms, she opted to ditch pants and sported only a thong. It was peach with dark piping. Yanet placed her left hand on her head, and arched her back slightly.

The window that she stood in front of was tinted blue. She appeared to be gazing at the high-rise in the backdrop.

This update was geotagged in Los Angeles. Plus, she tagged the Fitplan App. The app is one of her newer projects, which she has been sharing with her fans. The premise is that fans can access personal trainers like never before. Yanet, along with other fitness models and athletes, share their workouts. According to Pop Culture, the roster now includes Rob Gronkowski, model Sommer Ray, and Alex Rodriguez.

Yanet elaborated more on her fitness and the way it relates to her app in the captions, although she did so in Spanish.

Her fans, both Spanish-speaking and not, headed to the comments section to leave their compliments for the beauty.

Most people focused on her good looks.

“OH MY GOD!! YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL #inspiration,” raved an admirer, who used a string of peach and fire emoji to make their point.

“The weather always looks good,” wrote an admirer, referring to her job as a weather girl.

“What am i looking at? is this what heaven is like?” asked a fan.

“Lewis is a lucky man!” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user.

It certainly seems like Yanet and her boyfriend, Lewis Howes, are into each other as much as ever. Her most recent update with him, for example, was posted as recently as five days ago. She’s also been spending much more time in the United States since she started dating him.

In addition, the bombshell shared another update on December 2 where she flaunted her booty. In the update, which was a repost from TikTok, Yanet was seen facing her back to the camera while standing in a shallow pool or jacuzzi. She sported a thong bikini and a floppy hat. She was then seen walking backwards and sitting on the edge of the deck. The footage appeared to have been reversed.