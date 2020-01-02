Ashely Graham Poses Nude To Celebrate 2020

Ashley Graham has seemingly followed the end-of-year trend and posted a lengthy comment on a gorgeous photo on Instagram to commemorate 2019. In the image, Ashley posed completely nude and showcased her extremely pregnant body while doing so.

The photo seems to have been taken around the same time as one posted by Ashley a few days ago. The studio space seems to be similar, as does the black-and-white aesthetic of the photo. Additionally, the model tagged the same photographer in both shots. While the previous picture was censored with black bars over her nipples, Ashley chose not to censor this newest photo, meaning her full chest is visible, if one looks closely enough.

There are other contrasts in this new photo as well. In her more recent upload, the bombshell posed while sitting on what looked to be a metal folding chair. She sat on the edge of it and pushed off the ground, tilting the chair far enough so the front two legs lifted off the ground. She had her legs crossed to keep the photo somewhat Instagram-appropriate, so her right leg was doing all the work of pushing her body back. Her right foot was arched on the ground, while her left was pointed.

She reached back along the chair, grasping the rear legs with both her arms, giving her body a nice curve. She had her neck extended and tilted her head all the way toward the ground, so her long dark tresses — which she wore loose and free-flowing — cascaded away from her body. She wore no visible accessories and it couldn’t be seen if she was wearing any makeup, as her face was mainly obscured by the shot.

Although the post wasn’t geotagged, it seemed as if she was in a high-rise studio somewhere, as windows that let in ample light were visible to the left.

Unlike most other celebrities, Ashley went a little further than the typical year-end retrospective, giving her fans a highlight of the entire previous decade. She started by discussing her marriage — which occurred in 2010 — and went on to talk about how thankful she was for the opportunity to walk in her first runway show and to be photographed for the cover of Vogue. She also said she and her husband were thrilled to become parents and she couldn’t wait to meet her son.

Fans seemed to love Ashley’s end-of-year post. Since going live a day ago, it has received over 685,000 likes and more than 2,200 comments. Most fans were left speechless by her nude snap and left a wide range of emoji in the comments section, including hearts, heart eyes, and fire ones. Others complimented her gorgeous body and wished her luck in the new year and with her new baby.

“Happy newyear [sic] wish u all the best for u and for your baby,” one fan wrote.

“Happy new year queen!!!!! Forever proud of you,” praised a second follower.

“Literally made me gasp! This picture is BEAUTIFUL!” a third social media user complimented.

“Epitome of inspiration,” a fourth commented.