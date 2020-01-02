‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Shares Family Photo With Randall Emmett And His Two Daughters On NYE

Lala Kent reconciled wth Randall Emmett's ex-wife last month,

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett celebrated the New Year in Miami and during their trip to the movie producer’s hometown, the Vanderpump Rules couple spent plenty of time with his two kids, London and Rylee.

After Kent was able to reconcile with Emmett’s former wife, Ambyr Childers, the mother of his children, last month, Kent posted a sweet photo of the four of them on her Instagram page as she wished her fans and followers a Happy New Year and revealed that she’s happier than she’s ever been.

In the caption of her photo, which featured her, Emmett, London and Rylee, on a pier overlooking the waters of Miami, Kent told her online audience that when it comes to the upcoming year, her goal is to enjoy each and every moment of her blessed life.

While Kent’s photo featured her and her family enjoying a day out in the sun, the image shared by her soon-to-be-husband was more formal and appeared to feature them enjoying a night out on the town with his kids.

“Happy New Year to everyone. May 2020 be filled with love, happiness, health, and peace!!” Emmett wrote in the caption of his December 31 post.

As Vanderpump Rules fans have likely seen, Kent and Emmett have been spending time with their co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Schwartz, and Katie Maloney, since landing in Florida last month. Kent, Emmett, Taylor, and Cartwright also spent last year’s New Year’s festivities together in Miami.

In the comments section of Kent’s post, one of her fans expressed their admiration for her family photo and in response, Kent told the fan that their next stop is the wedding. As fans may have heard, Kent announced last year that she and Emmett would be getting married on April 18, 2020 in Newport Beach, California, which was a favorite place of her late father.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scheana Marie and Kristen Doute addressed Kent and Emmett’s upcoming wedding months ago on the red carpet at the E! Network’s People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California.

“I think everyone might be invited to that one,” Scheana told E! News, via YouTube, after suspected that not everyone would be invited to the upcoming wedding of Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, which is expected to take place sometime later this year.

“I’m really excited,” Doute explained. “I know Lala is like getting closer to the dress. She’s zoning in on the details, found a designer, thinking about a dress, zoning in on all the fun details.”