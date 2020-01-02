Pauline Tantot Wears Just A Thong In New Instagram Pic

Pauline Tantot shared a new Instagram photo with her followers today. It showed her posing in just a thong.

The model was seen laying on a bed on her stomach. The photo was taken in very dim lighting, although the two sources of light were eye-catching. Pauline was seen wearing only one piece of lingerie, which left her booty on full display. She positioned herself with her body angled on her fuzzy blanket. The stunner looked down, and raised her right hand into the air. The way she positioned herself also accentuated her tiny waist. And although it was difficult to discern details, it was possible to see that she wore her hair in a bun.

On the wall above Pauline was a neon sign.

“It’s ok to take a break,” it read.

This was arguably the most prominent part of the picture upon first glance, since it was a bright shade of purple. It cast a colorful glow on the model. In addition, white Christmas lights decorated her dark headboard.

The beauty’s bed was decorated with several pillows, along with a dog plush.

The neon light was tagged with the brand that produced it, called Yellowpop Studio. They specialize in custom LED neon signs, but they also have a store with pre-designed ones too.

And that’s not to mention that Pauline’s fans may recognize one of the pieces that’s available for sale. Her identical twin sister, Mathilde, designed an “Angel & Devil” sign. It retails for $450, and it’s been featured in many of the twins’ previous Instagram updates.

Fans headed to the comments section to leave their compliments for the beauty.

“You’re whole my world,” gushed an admirer.

“Omg babe you are a dream!!” declared a follower.

Others took note of the neon sign.

“I need a break too……,” wrote a fan.

“Take a break but definitely not from that lol,” joked a fourth Instagram user.

Although the bombshell and her sister headed off to Jamaica for a getaway last month, it looks like they’re back in Paris for now.

Plus, this isn’t to mention Pauline’s prior update from December 25. She was seen flaunting her booty again, except this time, she did so in a bikini. There were two photos in the set, with the second one showing the model posing with her back angled towards the camera. She stood on a dock that extended into the blue ocean. Her derriere was hard to miss, thanks to the thong-cut bottoms. She wore her hair back in a low bun.