‘Westworld’ Season 3: Aaron Paul Warns Fans To Get Ready For An ‘Ambitious’ Season

Aaron Paul will play a character called Caleb in Season 3 of 'Westworld.'

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Aaron Paul is set to feature in the upcoming Season 3 of Westworld. Paul will star as a human character called Caleb, who is not a big fan of the hosts featured in Westworld. However, according to Metro, he does actually own a personal robot whose name is George. The new character will also bring a new perspective, being one of few who are situated outside of the theme park that featured heavily in the first two seasons of the futuristic sci-fi series.

“[Caleb] has a point of view outside of the park,” Paul said.

“He takes the audience outside of Westworld and what it’s like to live amongst the people who created [it] and sort of where we’re at as a society.”

And, for those who think that HBO cannot go any bigger than they already have with Westworld, Paul is here to tell viewers that that is certainly not the case and that Season 3 will be “big and crazy and even more ambitious than last season.”

Fans of the Breaking Bad star might also be surprised to know that Paul was originally considered for the first season of Westworld. However, he had to turn the role down because of other work commitments.

“I was just so deep into negotiations on this other show and the logistics couldn’t work out,” Paul said.

It was the same issue when he was approached for Season 3 but, luckily for viewers, negotiations were possible and Paul ended up signing on for the upcoming season.

“They approached me again for this third season and I was actually deep into negotiations on this other show, so I was reliving the same moment in my life again!”

Season 3 of Westworld is set to take place after the events of Season 2 that saw Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) leaving the park under the guise of a robotic version of Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson). At some point in the upcoming season, Caleb is expected to interact with Dolores. However, at this point in time, it is unclear if Caleb knows that Dolores is a host or not and viewers will have to wait until the series returns in order to find out more.

As yet, no premiere date has been released by the network for Westworld‘s third season. However, the series is expected to drop sometime in the first half of 2020.