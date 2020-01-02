Ozzy Osbourne Is On His Deathbed And Can No Longer Recognize Wife Sharon, Report Claims

Ozzy Osbourne is in such failing health that he can no longer recognize those closet to him — including his own wife — a new report claims.

A Radar Online report claims that the heavy metal singer turned reality television star is in quickly deteriorating health and that his mental capacities have gone along with it. While the report didn’t identify an exact ailment striking the rocker, it noted that Ozzy was on his “deathbed” and in such pain that he no longer has a desire to live.

“Ozzy is in chronic pain and begging to be put out of his misery!” a source told the outlet, noting that Ozzy’s mental health had declined so much he didn’t realize he spent the holidays away from his wife. “He’s in such bad shape that he didn’t even notice Sharon wasn’t there.”

The report pinpointed a recent accident where Ozzy took a bad fall and dislodged metal rods that had been placed in his back after an ATV accident nearly 20 years ago. A source said that the fall set off a series of health crises that included a bout with pneumonia last year. In the midst of the health decline, Ozzy canceled his 2019 world tour, which at the time was attributed to the fall.

As the BBC noted, Ozzy announced the tour’s cancellation in April, taking note of both the tumble and the pneumonia he suffered afterward. But at the time, Ozzy struck a hopeful note and expressed regret at letting his fans down.

“Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now,” the rocker said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the love and support I’m getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it’s really what’s keeping me going. Just know that I am getting better every day… I will fully recover… I will finish my tour…I will be back!”

Ozzy was able to step back into the spotlight in November when he performed at the American Music Awards, but Radar Online noted that his path has been quite a rocky one. A source said that doctors have banned Osbourne from flying, keeping him away from wife Sharon who spent the holidays in England, where she had professional obligations with their daughter, Kelly.

It is not clear how much truth there could be to the report that Ozzy Osbourne is on his deathbed. While Sharon and Ozzy declined to comment for the Radar Online story, Kelly spoke out on Instagram. As NME noted, she called the report “bulls*it” and blasted the report as reckless.