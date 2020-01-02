Brunette Bombshell Dolly Castro Flaunts Killer Curves In Camo Leggings

Dolly Castro looks smoking hot in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the brunette beauty on Instagram know, Castro has quickly become one of the most popular influencers on the platform, amassing a following of over 6.3 million on Instagram alone. The bombshell regularly sizzles in bodycon dresses, workout gear, and other NSFW outfits and each and every photo that she posts earns her a ton of attention from fans.

In the most recent photo that was shared on her page, Castro struck a pose in profile outside, tagging herself in Laguna Beach, California. The model was all smiles for the photo op, wearing her long, highlighted locks down and curled in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

The stunner showed off her womanly curves while clad in a sexy workout inspired outfit. On the bottom, the model stunned in a pair of tight camo print leggings that accentuated her gorgeous and muscular legs and booty. She matched the bottoms with an equally as sexy top that was green and skintight and showed off her taut tummy. Castro completed the look with a pair of black sneakers and held her cell phone in one hand. In the caption of the post, she tagged 1st phorm, crediting them for her sexy ensemble.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention so far, racking up over 14,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to gush over her amazing figure while countless others let her know that they are huge fans. A few other followers dropped a line to let Castro know that they were going to purchase clothing from the line while others commented using emoji instead of words. About half of the comments were in English and the other half in Spanish.

“Yasss Queen! Happy new year,” one fan gushed, adding a series of flame emoji.

Loading...

“I want my body to look like yours!,” a second social media user added.

“Happy New Year Dolly!,” another follower wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the beauty sizzled in another sexy look, that time in another pair of printed leggings. For the look, she showed off her fit physique in a pair of tight, animal-print leggings that fit her like a glove and hugged her body. It comes as no shock that the post racked up over 20,000 likes.