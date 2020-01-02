Ethan Couch, So-Called ‘Affluenza Teen,’ Arrested For Alleged Probation Violation

Couch allegedly tested positive for marijuana, which violated the terms of his parole.

Ethan Couch, the Texas man who earned the nickname “Affluenza Teen” after a controversial sentence following his conviction in a deadly drunk-driving incident, has been arrested for violating the terms of his probation, ABC News reports.

As is the case with most, if not all, individuals on probation in the United States, Couch was required to stay clean from drugs and alcohol, and was required to submit a urine sample to a probation officer at scheduled intervals in order to provide proof that he’d been staying clean. However, according to court documents, Couch’s sample tested positive for marijuana, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was captured and was taken to the Tarrant County Jail.

It is the latest in a series of run-ins with the law ever since Couch first came to national attention in 2013.

Couch, the son of a wealthy Texas businessman, killed four people and injured nine others, including his two passengers, one of whom was paralyzed, while driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs on June 15, 2013 in Burleson, Texas.

After his trial and conviction, Judge Jean Hudson Boyd sentenced Couch to ten years probation, agreeing with Couch’s attorneys that the young man, whose wealthy parents indulged him and did not set any boundaries, was so bedeviled by “affluenza” that he believed he could do no wrong.

The sentence drew widespread condemnation for its lenience, and started a national conversation about the role wealth and privilege play in the legal system. A subsequent case, that of Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner, also made headlines for similar reasons. Turner, who like Couch was a man of wealth and privilege, was sentenced to six months in jail and three years’ probation for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman.

For Couch, however, it was only the beginning of his legal troubles.

In 2015, video and images of Couch playing a drinking game turned up on social media. As Couch was forbidden from using alcohol, this would have put him in violation of his probation. Facing ten years in prison for parole violation, Couch, along with his mother, Tonya Couch, fled to Mexico and lived there as fugitives for a few weeks, until their capture. His mother’s criminal case, for allegedly money laundering and allegedly aiding and abetting a fugitive, is still pending, as of this writing.

In April 2016 he was sentenced to two years in prison, and was released in April 2018. Conditions of his release included being required to wear an ankle monitor and an alcohol detection patch, and submit to drug testing and conform to a 9 p.m. curfew, according to a CNN report from the time.