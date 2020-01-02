‘Friends’ Baby Emma Responds To ‘2020’ Joke Made By Matthew Perry’s Chandler 17 Years Ago

The actress who played Ross and Rachel's baby delivers a timely comeback to a 2003 joke.

A Friends star just issued a comeback to a joke 17 years in the making. Noelle Sheldon, one of the twins who played baby Emma Geller-Green in the final season of the NBC sitcom, delivered a retort to a joke made about her character in a 2003 episode.

Fans of the Emmy-winning hit may recall that the Season 10 episode “The One With the Cake,” Ross and Rachel (David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston) asked Chandler and Monica (Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox) to record messages for their daughter Emma’s 18th birthday. At the time, baby Emma was just 1-year-old and was napping through her first birthday party.

In the scene, Chandler was annoyed because his romantic getaway weekend with Monica was delayed due to Emma’s napping and because Rachel asked to borrow their car so she could go pick up the birthday cake.

When Chandler recorded his message for Emma, he had a hard time feigning enthusiasm.

“Hi, Emma,” Chandler said into the camera. “It’s the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?”

Chandler later added that he “used to be married” to Emma’s Aunt Monica “but then we missed a weekend away together and things kind of unraveled… because of you!”

Nearly 17 years after the scene aired, Noelle, who shared the Friends role as Emma with her twin sister Cali, posted an Instagram photo that referenced the classic scene. In a photoshopped pic, Noelle is holding a Central Perk mug as the famous Friends coffee shop is displayed behind her. In the caption to the post, the teen actress joked that she just woke up from that long nap.

In the comments section to the pic, fans and friends reacted to Noelle’s timely comeback.

“You should win an award for this caption,” one fan wrote.

“Glad you finally woke up, it’s been long enough,” another added.

“Finally!” chimed in Noelle’s twin sister Cali.

“Petition for the Friends cast to reunite and show Emma the tape!” another follower suggested.

Of course, fans of the twin actresses know that Noelle didn’t actually sleep through the past 17 years. According to her IMDB page, Noelle has sporadically acted over the years and appeared with her twin sister last year in the horror thriller, Us.

In a 2015 interview with Bustle, Noelle admitted that having Jennifer Aniston as her TV mom was pretty amazing, even if she doesn’t actually remember working with her.

“She’s so famous, and I’m just a regular person, so it’s really cool,” the actress said of Aniston.

In the same interview, the twins’ mom Gretchen Carpenter, added that the entire Friends cast was “really, really nice to Noelle and Cali, and treated them like little princesses on the set.”

You can see the original Friends scene below.