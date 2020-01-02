Mary J. Blige Dances Into The New Year In Short Low-Cut Glittery Dress

It seems Mary J. Blige was having a blast on New Year’s Eve as the “Be Without You” icon shared a video clip on Instagram from the night that proved she was having fun.

For the occasion, Blige stunned in a purple low-cut sparkly dress that was long-sleeved. The garment was very short and displayed a lot of leg. The “No More Drama” songstress kept her chest bare with no accessorizes but did apply gold dangling earrings and numerous rings. She opted for a glossy lip, black mascara, and long straight blond hair. Blige paired the ensemble with black sparkly heels and looked nothing short of amazing.

In the video, Blige was dancing at what appeared to be a party. She was outside in a garden that had lights lit up in the trees. As the camera followed her, there was a pool and a sitting area. The powerhouse vocalist looked happy and like she was living her best life. The person filming showed off her outfit from head to toe and caught the star in her element. She wished her fans a Happy New Year while Drake’s music was playing in the background. At the end, she cracked a smile and laughed.

In her caption, she put the hashtag “2020.”

In the span of one day, the clip has been watched over 800,000 times and racked up more than 257,000 likes and 11,000 comments, proving to be a hit with her 4.2 million followers.

“I can’t WAIT for the still photos of this look!” one user wrote, hoping Blige will upload pictures from the night.

“Don’t know how Mary looking the same for the last 10-20 years,” another shared.

“You look so happy and beautiful Queen. God is good!” a third fan remarked, adding multiple love heart emoji.

“Love everything about this. The hair, the dress, and of course the signature swag. Happy New Year,” a fourth follower commented.

Over the Christmas period, the “Just Fine” chart-topper was a vision in red in a skintight jumpsuit that complemented her incredible shape. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she paired the garment with a long-sleeved fur jacket of the same color. Blige stared directly at the camera lens with a fierce but subtle expression and sported her long blond straight hair down. The “Real Love” hitmaker accessorized herself with her signature huge hoop earrings and put on a pair of round-framed sunglasses that were sheer.

Unsurprisingly, the post has achieved over 157,000 likes in the space of a week.