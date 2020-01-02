Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Curves In Black Teddy & Daisy Dukes: ‘Fun Fact’

Ashley Alexiss smoldered on Instagram today, treating her followers on the popular social media platform to an exciting fun fact and a smoking hot outfit as she got into the groove of the new year.

The blond bombshell looked stunning as she casually sipped on a bottle of Coca Cola with a straw. Ashley wore a sexy black teddy with see-through lace over her stomach that laced up to just below her chest. The opaque black bra the garment featured highlighted the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s ample cleavage. Over the top of the teddy, she wore a crisp white button-down shirt open, with the collar popped and the sleeves rolled up to her elbows. Ashley wore a pair of acid wash, high waisted Daisy Dukes to complete the girl-next-door style look, which showed off her stunning hourglass figure. She indicated that the entire look came from Fashion Nova and Spencers, which are brands she often models on Instagram.

The model posed with one thumb tucked in her belt loop, tugging down the waistband of her shorts just a bit. She wore her signature blond locks in waves with a deep side part, and she swept everything over one shoulder. Ashley accessorized her sexy look with a sparkly ear cuff, an intricate black choker, and several different textured bracelets. She wore several shades of brown and pink eyeshadow with black mascara, and Ashley wore a light pink lipstick on her full lips. She contoured her cheeks with pink blush and highlighter to emphasize her features.

In the caption, Ashley noted that 2050 is as far away as 1990 now that it’s 2020, which came as a surprise to some of her fans. More than 11,500 people expressed their appreciation of the post by hitting the “like” button. Plus, over 100 fans took the time to leave a comment in the reply section wishing Ashley well in the new year.

“Wow, that is definitely something to think about,” noted one person who also left multiple different colored heart emoji.

“Happy new year Ashley Alexiss. I hope you’re having a great 2020,” a second follower replied.

At least one fan noticed that Ashley channeled a supermodel in the pose.

“In a strange way, this photo reminds me of the Pepsi commercial with Cindy Crawford from the ’80s…,” declared a third fan.

However, others felt she looked more like an iconic singer.

“90s Madonna… eat your heart out,” a fourth follower wrote.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Ashley swang into the new year on a swing above the water while wearing a pink bikini, which her fans adored.