‘Sports Illustrated’ Stunner Haley Kalil Leaves Little To The Imagination In Minuscule Black Bikini

Haley Kalil is back on Instagram for the first time in 2020 with a smoking hot new snap that her fans can’t seem to get enough of.

The new photo was shared to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model’s page on Thursday and received instant praise from her 284,000 followers. In the snap, Haley was seen standing knee-deep in the ocean with a gorgeous view of the crashing waves and cloudless blue sky behind her. She gazed at the camera with a sultry stare as the gold sunlight illuminated her flawless figure, which she showed off in a minuscule bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Haley stunned in her itty-bitty black swimwear that did way more showing than covering up. The two-piece included a halter-style top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. It featured minuscule triangle-shaped cups that were barely enough to cover her voluptuous asset, as well as a plunging neckline that exposed plenty of cleavage and sideboob to her audience.

Haley also sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were arguably even skimpier than the top half of her look. The cheeky piece covered only what was necessary, and left her toned legs and killer curves completely bare thanks to its daringly high-cut design. Its curved string waistband was pulled up high on the model’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock-hard abs.

The stunner left her look simple and opted not to add any accessories, letting her impressive bikini body take center stage. She wore her signature red tresses down in beachy waves that spilled over her shoulders, and sported a minimal makeup look that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Sports Illustrated model began showering the newest addition to her Instagram page with love. The update has already racked up more than 6,000 likes after just one hour of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took their admiration for the steamy shot even further by leaving compliments for her jaw-dropping display in the comments section.

“You look great!!” one person wrote.

Another said that the model was “very beautiful and very sexy.”

“2020 goals: be as fit and pretty as Haley,” commented a third.

Haley is far from shy about showing off her figure on social media. Another recent addition to her page saw her showing off her booty in a cheeky bikini that did nothing but favors for her hourglass physique. The look also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the update nearly 12,000 likes.