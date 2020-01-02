‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Suggest Ava’s Fate Isn’t As Uncertain As It May Appear

Thursday’s episode of General Hospital had some wild moments, including a scene toward the end where Valentin Cassadine seemingly pushed Ava Jerome off the balcony at Wyndemere. This certainly looks like a potentially tragic moment for Ava, but spoilers suggest that things may not be quite what they seem.

Valentin wants the codicil, and he has figured out that Ava has been playing games. He lured her to a cold, icy balcony at Wyndemere and got aggressive as she drank her martini and played coy with him.

When Ava wouldn’t give Valentin what he wanted, he pointed out to her that she had been drinking, had been in a fragile emotional state of late, and that it was icy on the balcony. He then seemed to send her sailing toward the ground and viewers were left hanging.

The sneak peek for Friday’s episode revealed that Charlotte Cassadine would soon find her father on the balcony, seemingly alone. She will ask him what he is doing out there, and he’ll surely concoct some cover story that satisfies his young daughter.

Did Valentin really throw Ava off the balcony? While it is possible, it could also turn out that this was a vision of sorts on either Valentin or Ava’s parts. The writers do love to tease General Hospital fans with this kind of deception, and it would be a fitting tactic to incorporate here.

Much like Helena's portrait, Ava is ready to watch Valentin's wedding go up in flames. Will she get her New Year's wish?

Tune into a thrilling, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @MauraWest pic.twitter.com/B2J0arCrXQ — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 2, 2020

If, however, Ava was actually pushed over the ledge, General Hospital spoilers do reveal that she will not perish. It isn’t clear exactly how soon viewers will see what happens to Ava next, but one tidbit does confirm that Valentin hasn’t completely destroyed her yet.

According to She Knows Soaps, Ava will find her luck turning soon. That General Hospital spoiler is connected to the episode slated to air on Tuesday, January 7. Unfortunately, at the moment, teasers don’t reference Ava beyond that one tidbit.

Loading...

Will this turn out to be a dream of sorts that means Ava doesn’t take a cold tumble at Wyndemere? Does she actually go over the balcony threshold, but manages to grab hold of something or land somewhere relatively soft? Fans are hopeful that it won’t take long to get answers.

Assuming that Valentin tries to harm Ava but is unsuccessful, he may want to watch his back. He has seemingly underestimated Ava at this point, and she will be a force to be reckoned with if Valentin threatens her and fails to successfully follow through.

Not only that, but Ava is coordinating plans with both Nina Reeves and Nikolas Cassadine, and Valentin is unaware of both of these alliances. General Hospital spoilers suggest that there are surprises on the way for everybody, and fans will not want to miss the next few episodes as this wedding proceeds.