Camila Mendes Calls Herself A ‘Barnacle Babe’ In New Sexy Snap

Camila Mendes took to her Instagram account to post a skin-baring photo and her fans went crazy for it today.

In the snapshot, The New Romantic actress was hanging off a small boat with her fellow co-star Drew Ray Tanner. The shot was taken straight down, giving an ample view of her cleavage.

The Coyote Lake star was dressed in a gray monokini that had zig-zag prints all-over. For her accessories, she wore a pair of dainty silver stud earrings, a thin silver bangle and a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses with a unique frame. She wore her black locks down, partially wet from the water. She did not wear any makeup as she seemingly enjoyed her vacation.

In the caption of the photo, she jokingly called Drew and herself nicknames from a well-known duo from Nickelodeon’s famous Spongebob SquarePants animated series.

The actress’s latest share was a big hit among her 21.6 million followers. Fans showered her with praises and compliments, while other fans dropped heart emoji.

“How a human being this perfect even exist???” a fan wrote.

“You look so stunning, Camila! I wish I could see you in person this year! Totally praying for it!” an admirer commented.

While another follower commented on her friendship with Drew, saying, “I stan this friendship!!!”

In under an hour of going live, the update gained almost 700,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments — a number that continues to grow by the minute.

A few hours before posting this snap, The Perfect Date star uploaded a fun video in which she sang “All That Jazz” by Liza Minnelli. In the clip, she was on a yacht with her friend and fellow Riverdale star, Vanessa Morgan, who joined the Latina beauty in singing and dancing. The actress sang the song on one of the show’s episodes.

In the video, Camila was wearing an all-black ensemble that included a turtleneck cropped shirt and a pair of satin boxer shorts. She then apparently stripped down to the sexy monokini number that she was wearing in the latest Instagram update.

This is not the first time fans have seen the actress in provocative wear. In September, Camila shared a sexy snap from a photo shoot on her feed. In it, she was pantless in a figure-hugging red bodysuit, flaunting her incredible curves and toned legs. On August of 2019, the actress also stunned her fans when she sported a revealing black swimwear, where she flaunted her toned derriere.