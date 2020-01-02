Jeffrey Epstein And Ghislaine Maxwell Were Allegedly ‘Assets’ For Foreign Governments

Speaking to Page Six, a source made the bombshell claim that accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged madame, Ghislaine Maxwell, were foreign assets. The source also claimed that Maxwell is currently hiding in safe houses for protection due to holding information on the “world’s most powerful people.”

“Ghislaine is protected,” the source said. “She and Jeffrey were assets of sorts for multiple foreign governments. They would trade information about the powerful people caught in his net — caught at Epstein’s house.”

Despite a home in Manhattan, the source also claims that Maxwell is taking refuse in various locations around the world.

“She is not in the U.S., she moves around. She is sometimes in the U.K., but most often in other countries, such as Israel, where her powerful contacts have provided her with safe houses and protection.”

According to the source, Prince Andrew, who is accused of sexually assaulting Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre and another alleged victim of the disgraced financier, wanted Maxwell to come forward and speak out to protect him. Although Maxwell allegedly considered the possibility, the source claims she ultimately refused.

“It isn’t in her best interests,” the source said.

The source also appeared to suggest that the United States government — if interested in locating and speaking to Ghislaine — could use her tax returns to find Epstein’s “powerful associates.”

The bombshell claims made by the source come in the wake of the Reuters report that revealed the existence of an FBI investigation into Maxwell and others connected to Epstein. The revelation reportedly came from two law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation. Interestingly, the FBI allegedly has no plans to interview Andrew, despite his connection to Epstein and his alleged interaction with Roberts Giuffre.

According to the sources, the investigation is focused on people who facilitated Epstein’s activities, which Andrew purportedly did not. Regardless, the sources did not eliminate the possibility that Andrew may be called on for an interview sometime in the future.

Epstein has many alleged connections to the rich and powerful. As The Inquisitr previously reported, former U.S. President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary Clinton, were reportedly regulars at Epstein’s 10,000-acre New Mexico ranch. According to security expert Jared Kellogg, he was hired by Epstein’s long-standing estate manager, Brice Gordon, who reportedly bragged about the Clinton family’s regular visits to the Westworld-style ranch.

Kellogg also revealed that the site was tightly controlled and noted certain “boarded up” facilities that he was not allowed to access.