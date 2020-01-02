Cuban Bombshell Cindy Prado Smolders In Daringly Short, Curve-Hugging Sequined Dress

Cindy Prado treated fans to a look at her New Year’s Even ensemble in a new Instagram update that brought some serious heat to her page.

The multi-slide post was shared to her feed on Thursday, and included both photos and videos from the Cuban bombshell’s fun night out earlier this week ringing in 2020. Cindy was seen striking a number of poses for the camera, and at one point even lounged across a bright orange sofa, all the while looking smoking hot in a skimpy dress from Meshki that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. In the caption of her post, Cindy even claimed that the garment was her “favorite NYE dress ever worn,” and one glance at the photos explained exactly why.

The blond beauty smoldered in the sexy rose gold garment that was adorned with shimmering sequins. It boasted a one-shouldered design that exposed one of the babe’s toned arms, and teased a hint of cleavage to audience.

Its daringly short length upped the ante of her outfit even more. The piece just barely grazed the model’s upper thighs, and featured a dangerously high side slit that showcased even more of the stunner’s sculpted legs. Meanwhile, its curve-hugging nature defined her peachy derrière, while also accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

Cindy completed her look with a pair of gold heels that featured a strappy design that wrapped high up on her ankles. She also carried a white purse, and added even more bling with a pair of dangling statement earrings and a stack of bracelets. Her blond tresses were worn in bouncy, voluminous waves that cascaded down her shoulders.

As for her beauty for the night, Cindy sported a glossy peachy lip, dusting of blush and shimmering highlighter. She also wore a dramatic smokey eye and thick coat of mascara that made her piercing hazel eyes pop.

It wasn’t long before the social media sensation’s 869,000 Instagram followers began showering the sizzling new addition to her feed with love. The new post had earned more than 14,000 likes within just three hours of going live on her feed — and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well, where many left compliments for the stunner on her latest jaw-dropping display.

“You look gorgeous in that dress Cindy!” one person wrote.

Another fan said that the model was a “goddess.”

Loading...

“Best legs on the planet!!!!” commented a third.

This is hardly the most skin-baring ensemble that Cindy has shown off on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her lounging on a boat in a skimpy black-and-gray bikini that left little to the imagination. The look also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the snap over 29,000 likes.