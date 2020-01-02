Canadian Model Laurence Bédard Flaunts Incredible Figure In Plunging, Mini Dress

The model stunned in her skintight ensemble.

On January 1, Canadian model Laurence Bédard started off 2020 by sharing a sizzling snap with her 2.5 million Instagram followers.

In the tantalizing picture, the tattooed beauty is seen posing in a red walled room. She sat, perched on what appears to be a wooden table. She arched her back and leaned forward, placing her hands on her thighs. The blonde bombshell faced away from the camera and looked off into the distance, with her mouth slightly open.

The stunner flaunted her fabulous figure in a multi-colored mini dress from the clothing retailer, PrettyLittleThing. Laurence’s ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the plunging dress, much to the delight of her audience. The skintight ensemble also accentuated her tiny waist and curvaceous hips. Laurence opted for minimal accessories, wearing only a gold pendant necklace and a matching bracelet secured on her right wrist.

The 26-year-old wore her chic bob in a sleek, straight style and enhanced her natural beauty with a minimal amount of makeup. The subtle application included glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, and voluminous lashes. Her trendy, white-tipped French manicure gave the look additional glamour.

In the caption, the digital influencer provided additional advertisement for PrettyLittleThing.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 106,000 likes. Many of Laurence’s admirers took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“GORGEOUS as always and that dress looks good on you love,” gushed one fan.

“I love you so much baby and you are so sexy and beautiful woman and gorgeous,” wrote a different devotee, adding a red heart and kiss mark emoji to the comment.

“You are so beautiful all your posts are so amazing hot,” added another commenter.

“Just plain GORGEOUS keep doing what [you’re] doing because [it’s] working,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The social media sensation has not yet responded to the comments.

This is not the first time that the model has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. As fans are aware, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles, that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she drove fans wild by sharing a particularly provocative photo, in which she wore a skimpy black-and-white bikini, manufactured by the company Fashion Nova. That post has been liked over 117,000 times since it was uploaded.