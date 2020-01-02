Jessie James Decker Shows Off Her Bikini Body And Discusses Recent Weight Loss In Instagram Update

Country crooner Jessie James Decker recently surprised her 3.2 million Instagram followers with a snap of her petite physique in a bikini. In the caption of the post, Jessie got vulnerable and filled her fans in on a fitness challenge she recently undertook.

In the picture, Jessie stood on a sandy beach with the water and waves lapping at the shore visible behind her. The bombshell rocked a nude bikini that dipped low in the front to reveal a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The bikini also had a feature in the middle that added a bit of visual interest to the neckline, and revealed a bit more skin.

The bikini bottoms were a simple style that stretched high over her hips and dipped low on her stomach, showing off her toned legs and flat stomach. Jessie’s blond locks were down and blowing in the wind, and a few strands covered her face. Her makeup was minimal and natural in the shot, with just a hint of color on her lips. The sunlight in the shot was perfect, illuminating Jessie with a magical glow that accentuated her natural beauty.

Though the bikini flaunted Jessie’s toned physique, she revealed in the caption of the post that she struggled after gaining a few pounds on her recent tour, which she felt were noticeable on her petite frame. The country cutie opted to make a few changes in her fitness routine and eating habits in order to address the weight gain, and she revealed that she lost six pounds as a result.

Jessie’s fans couldn’t get enough of the post, and it received over 43,500 likes within just 31 minutes, including a like from brunette bombshell Olivia Culpo. Many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on Jessie’s post, including the honest caption. Several of her shorter fans agreed that weight gain was an issue on their smaller frames.

“I feel this 100% Get it, mama!!” one fan commented.

“Beautiful. I totally relate to this because I’m 4’11. 5 pounds looks like way more lol,” another fan said.

One follower called Jessie the “hottest mama around!”

“You are so beautiful and have such a sexy beach body,” another fan added.

Whether she’s in a bikini or in a cocktail dress, Jessie’s petite, toned physique looks incredible in just about anything. Back in December of 2019, as The Inquisitr reported, Jessie rocked a glittering sequinned mini dress with a plunging neckline that showcased her cleavage as well as her toned legs. She looked incredible in the ensemble which was from the Kittenish Holiday collection.