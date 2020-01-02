Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns In Revealing White Ensemble With Scandalously High Slit

Brazilian bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio recently stunned her 10.2 million Instagram followers with a sizzling triple Instagram update. The post showcased the smoking hot, all-white ensemble she wore to New Year’s Eve festivities.

Alessandra returned to Brazil to welcome 2020. The stunner included Floripa – Ilha da Magia, a Brazillian island, as the geotag for the post. In the first snap, Alessandra posed at the edge of a pool at night. The sky was dark behind her, but the pool was a vibrant shade of blue. Illuminated structures were visible to the left of the frame. Several lush green trees were also visible behind her, although the focal point in the picture was Alessandra’s incredible physique.

The bombshell rocked a white crop top that featured thin spaghetti straps, a low-cut neckline that revealed a hint of cleavage and a twist of fabric at the bust. She paired the top with a long maxi skirt that featured a ruffled detail from the knee-down. Though the skirt skimmed the ground, it had a scandalously high slit and tie on one side that meant Alessandra’s entire leg was on full display. She paired the white ensemble with some simple nude stiletto heels.

She emphasized her long, toned legs by posing with one leg propped up. She tossed her head back, allowing her brunette locks to tumble down her back. She reached one arm toward the sky while the other pulled back her skirt to show off her body.

For the second snap, Alessandra posed with both arms raised and stared straight at the camera. She had a few accessories on, including some layered necklaces and bracelets. Her body looked incredible in the ensemble. She finished off the post with another carefree shot, in which her arms swayed to one side while a huge smile graced her stunning face.

Alessandra’s followers couldn’t handle the stunning shot. The post received over 131,600 likes within 23 hours. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the post.

One follower remarked on the skill required to execute the poses Alessandra struck, saying, “If I do that, I’d fall into the pool.”

Loading...

“Happy New Year I can’t get enough of you,” another fan added.

“Such a Queen,” one fan said.

Yet another follower confessed, “I have a small crush on you.”

Alessandra frequently flaunts her incredible body in skimpy swimwear, particularly since she created her own swimwear company, Gal Floripa. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared an Instagram update in which she wore a minuscule red bikini that left little to the imagination.