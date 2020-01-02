Mady Gosselin Reflects On ‘Challenging, Crazy’ Year In New Instagram New Post Amid Jon & Kate’s Ongoing Feud

The eldest daughter of the feuding 'Jon and Kate Plus 8' stars is ready for some balance in her life.

Mady Gosselin, the 19-year-old twin daughter of Jon and Kate Gosselin, is ready for a new year. The TLC reality star posted a new photo to Instagram as she reflected on her bittersweet 2019.

In the photo, Mady looks happy and carefree as she poses in a field of wildflowers. The Kate Plus Date star, who is wearing a jean jacket and has her hair pulled back in a casual ponytail, captioned the pic by noting that last year was stressful and crazy, but that there were also some wonderful moments and achievements. She also offered hopes for an even better 2020 six months after graduating from high school and starting college in New York.

In the comments section to the post, followers noted how much Mady has grown up after watching her on her family’s former reality show, Jon and Kate Plus 8, when she was a little girl. Others commented on Mady’s longtime estrangement from her father, who has been vocal about the fact that he decided to give his oldest daughters Mady and Cara their space.

“Hope you find peace in the new year,” one fan wrote to Mady.

“Never stop smiling or believing in yourself!” another fan added.

“Awesome outlook and don’t allow negativity to get in your way of your dreams,” a third chimed in.

“Very unhealthy to alienate yourself from a parent,” another follower added. “If you want to grow to be a well-rounded individual perhaps a role model be thankful for having two parents who love you even if they do it in different ways… Set the example for your siblings and find forgiveness so you can all be together in some way!”

Mady’s new post about her “challenging” year comes amid years of public feuding between her parents, and just two months after her estranged dad Jon ripped her mom in a tell-all on The Dr. Oz Show. After a 10-year gag order was lifted on his divorce from Kate, Jon accused her of mentally abusing their kids. The Kate Plus 8 star has since vowed to reveal the “truth” about her family when the time is right.

While Mady is still very much attached to her mom’s reality TV franchise – the teen and her twin were the only two of the eight Gosselin kids to appear on mom’s most recent venture, Kate Plus Date – a TLC source recently told In Touch that the college freshman no longer wants to be a part of her parent’s public drama as she moves on to the next phase of her life.