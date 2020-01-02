Blond Bombshell Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Insanely Tight Gray Leggings

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom thrilled her 8.5 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot post in which she rocked skintight gray leggings. In the post, the beauty shared a split picture of herself from two different angles to truly showcase her toned legs.

While Anna sometimes finds backgrounds that highlight the beauty of Sweden, she opted to take her latest photos in a more industrial location. She included Stockholm, Sweden in the geotag of the post, but the background was little more than concrete and a large white wall. Anna likewise rocked a neutral look with varying shades of gray, which she referenced in the caption of the post.

On top, Anna wore a pale gray sweater that hugged her curves and had a knotted tie detail at her waist. The knot cinched in the sweater and drew attention to her hourglass physique. She paired the sweater with high-waisted charcoal gray leggings that were so tight, they almost looked painted on.

In the picture on the left, Anna turned her back to the camera to showcase her gravity-defying derriere. The tights hugged her curves and clung to every inch of her toned legs. Her long blond locks cascaded down and she brushed some strands out of her face as she glanced over her shoulder.

In the shot on the right, Anna positioned her body to face the camera, although she turned her head slightly to gaze off into the distance. She tucked some blond hair back and tugged on the fabric of her sweater as she flaunted her curves for the camera. Though the outfit was casual and athletic, she made her legs look even more incredible by rocking a pair of sky-high shoes with clear heels and straps.

Anna’s followers couldn’t get enough of the update. The post received over 45,300 likes within just 36 minutes. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the ensemble and how it accentuated Anna’s insane body.

“This set looks so fire on you,” one fan commented, followed by a string of emoji including praise hands and flames.

Another follower could hardly believe Anna’s beauty and said, “U can’t be real.”

“You are truly a very Gorgeous beautiful Angel!” another fan added.

One follower kept things simple and just said “perfection.”

The stunner from Sweden isn’t afraid to flaunt her curves for the camera, whether that involves wearing pieces that are skintight or pieces that reveal a generous amount of skin. As The Inquisitr reported, Anna shared a close-up snap in which she rocked a black lace top on Wednesday. A hint of cleavage was visible in the revealing piece, and the blond bombshell looked like a goddess in the snap.