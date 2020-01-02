Katelyn Runck Shows Off Big Assets & Washboard Abs In New Instagram Share

Fitness model Katelyn Runck shared yet another tantalizing post for her 1.8 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The brunette beauty’s update showed her outdoors in the first photo, standing on a flight of stairs. Several trees and plants can be seen in the backdrop.

The model wore a cut-out metallic bikini set that showed off her incredible physique. The bikini top looked tight against the model’s chest, and it had a plunging neckline that almost made her breasts spill out. The bikini bottoms were a high-cut style that flaunted her waist and rock-hard abs.

The next pic showed Katelyn indoors, sitting on a cozy wooden chair. A wooden table was in front of her with a chess game on top. Katelyn was looking away from the camera. Due to her sitting position, Katelyn’s voluptuous chest was more pronounced. Her toned thighs and legs were also seen.

Katelyn was again outdoors for the remaining snap. She was holding her long brunette hair up while flaunting her incredible figure. The video showed the bombshell striking several poses as she modeled the metallic ensemble. The video began showing all of Katelyn’s body and slowly moving toward her, then moving away as the video cut off.

Katelyn wore her hair down for the photoshoot. Her makeup included dark, groomed brows, brown eye shadow, thick lashes, eyeliner, contour, and blush. She wore a nude color on her lips and painted her manicured nails white.

The model started off with a quote in the caption, followed by mentioning her outfit sponsor. She also asked her fans which photo they prefer or if the like the behind-the-scenes video more. She then ended with a longer quote.

Katelyn’s admirers were overjoyed with the latest update as they flocked to the comments section of the post to let the model know how beautiful she looked. Others also complimented her toned physique, while some followers dropped emoji.

“BTS is my favorite Katelyn. It the end, you cracked a little smile!!!!!!!!!! Gorgeous as always!” wrote an admirer.

“Now that’s a sexy Superhero!” complimented another fan.

“The perfect looking woman. A dream for everything man. Your photographer is a lucky man,” a follower added.

“I bet that suit leaves awesome looking tan lines,” said a fourth Instagram user.

On New Year’s Day, the hottie donned a plunging yellow crop top and a matching, figure-hugging maxi skirt. According to the report, the provocative number put Katelyn’s cleavage, abs, and sculpted hips on full display, much to the delight of her followers.