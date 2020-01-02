Christie Brinkley, 65, Stuns In Red String Bikini As She Goes Exploring On A Boat

The supermodel spent her first day of 2020 in Turks and Caicos.

Christie Brinkley kicked off the New Year by showing the world that she can still rock a bikini. On Thursday, the 65-year-old supermodel took to Instagram to share a set of sizzling vacation snapshots with her 568,000 followers. Her sun-drenched photos had many of her fans commenting on how incredible she looks.

In a series of four photos, Christie was pictured wearing a red string bikini with a classic triangle halter top. The thin spaghetti straps of the garment were embellished with rectangular gold details. Over her two-piece’s matching bottoms, the blond beauty wore a white and blue patterned sarong. Her stylish beachwear showed off her flawless decolletage, flat stomach, and famous shapely legs.

The iconic Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model shielded her eyes from the bright sun by rocking a woven straw bucket hat, which she pulled down low on her forehead. She wore her long, golden tresses in a loose side braid. In two of her snapshots, she was pictured flashing her pearly whites at the camera.

Christie’s stunning photographs were taken on a small boat surrounded by gorgeous green ocean. The adventurous beach lover looked like she was ready to do a little sightseeing. She was wearing a red camera that matched her bikini on a strap around her neck, and she was pictured gazing at a few small islands in the distance. She had seemingly collected a few souvenirs; a large conch shell and a piece of driftwood could be seen in the boat with her.

An unidentified young man was pictured in the vessel with Christie. According to the caption of her post, she and her fellow sea explorer “found three beautiful islands just around the bend” during their ocean excursion. Christie also revealed that her photos were taken on the first day of 2020.

Christie’s followers flooded the comments section of her post with words of awe and praise.

“Oh Christie, you must be a magical mermaid, you defy the laws of nature! #foreveryoung,” wrote one fan.

“This photo is going on my fridge to stop me from going in it. You look phenomenal!” another remarked.

Loading...

“You’re so gorgeous! You look so freakin’ happy!” read a third response to her post.

One fan also remarked on how much Christie looks like her daughter, 21-year-old model and former Dancing with the Stars competitor Sailor Brinkley-Cook.

“Omg thought you were your daughter… seriously,” the admirer wrote.

Christie didn’t mention the location of her photos in her Instagram post, but she previously revealed that she and a few members of her family, including Sailor, are enjoying a vacation in Turks and Caicos. In another image snapped during their fun family getaway, Christie was pictured wearing a dark blue one-piece swimsuit.