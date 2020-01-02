Vicky Aisha Flaunts Incredible Figure In Plunging, Sheer Bodysuit

The Australian model left little to the imagination in her revealing ensemble.

On January 1, Australian model Vicky Aisha celebrated the new year by sharing yet another sizzling snap with her 1.9 million Instagram followers.

The provocative photo shows the stunner posing in front of a white backdrop. She stood with her back arched and her hands behind her head. Vicky gazed seductively into the camera, as she parted her full lips.

The social media sensation flaunted her fabulous figure in a plunging, olive green bodysuit from the clothing company Fashion Nova. The bodysuit’s sheer, ribbed material left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Vicky’s ample cleavage and sculpted hips were put on full display. Fans were also able to get a full view of her impressive tattoo collection. She accessorized the sexy look with delicate hoop earrings and her signature hoop nose ring.

The blond bombshell styled her shoulder-length hair in a messy bun, with a few tendrils framing her beautiful face. She opted to wear a full face of makeup, an application that included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the digital influencer gave her followers well wishes for 2020. Vicky proceeded to ask fans how they observed ringing in the new year. She also shared a heartfelt message about the wildfires that are affecting Australia, noting that her hometown has subsequently been destroyed.

Many of Vicky’s admirers were quick to reciprocate her message regarding the new year and also shared their condolences.

“Happy new year [sic] for you too I feel sorry for you [because] of your hometown. Hope your important people and animals are fine,” wrote one commenter.

“Happy New Year Gorgeous! Praying for Australia as well! For the communities and animals affected by the fires,” added another Instagram user.

Fans also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“OMG have mercy you are so dang hot and sexy,” said a fan.

“You look AMAZING in that color,” chimed in a different devotee.

The model engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 46,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the 28-year-old has a tendency to upload Instagram post that consist of her wearing revealing ensembles. Recently, she drove fans wild by posting a photo, wherein she flaunted her fabulous figure in a skimpy, brown swimsuit. That post has been liked over 44,000 times since it was uploaded.