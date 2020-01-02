Sara Underwood Rocks Lacy Lingerie While Camping In Latest Instagram Post

Sara Underwood is always on top of her lingerie game, even when she’s off camping in the woods. On Thursday, the model took to Instagram to show off her latest look — a white, lacy set — which she rocked inside a tent.

The photo showed Sara standing in the entrance of a large, white tent filled with logs and what appeared to be a table and chair. Also included in the intricate setup was a couch in the background and another table filled with mugs and candles. The sun could be seen shining down through a cluster of trees.

Sara looked cozy in a white, lacy two-piece set from Fashion Nova, which she called “cute” in the caption. Her triangle-shaped top left very little to the imagination, as it featured a low cut that allowed her cleavage to spill out. In addition, the bra also included cutouts at the bottom and a sheer, mesh trim, which exposed even more skin.

The bombshell’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the bra and matching high-waisted undies. The bottoms were even more revealing, as they featured an all-lace front and mesh on the sides. In addition, they cut off high on her hips, which emphasized Sara’s long, lean legs and shapely thighs.

Sara finished off the look with a gray, red, and white robe or button-down, which came down to her knees. She left it open to show off her lingerie and allowed the sleeves fall off her shoulders.

Sara appeared to be rocking a natural makeup look, which included expertly contoured cheekbones, darkened eyebrows, and a nude color on her lips. Her short, blond hair fell down her shoulders in straight strands.

Sara cocked her hip to the side slightly, further emphasizing her curves, and she playfully tugged at her undies. She tilted her head and gave a sultry stare at the camera.

The post garnered more than 80,000 likes and more than 400 comments in two hours, proving to be a hit with Sara’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Your beauty is immense,” one fan said with pink hearts.

Loading...

“Lovely as always hope you’re having a happy new year!” another user added.

“That tent is awesome. Got to always have cute undies no matter where you’re at,” said a third fan, agreeing with Sara’s caption.

“What a beautiful sight to wake up to,” a fourth person wrote.

Some of Sara’s best shots showcase her hanging out in nature. Last week, the model rocked a fringe sweater and ultra-tight pants as she hung out by the San Francisco Bay.