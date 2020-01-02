Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Chelsea And Adam’s Stunning Reconciliation

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that after Nick breaks up with Chelsea on New Year’s Eve, she runs straight to Adam. The exes rekindle their romance, and things get hot as Chelsea and Adam enjoy each other as the new year dawns. However, their reconciliation is not without its problems.

Chelsea actress Melissa Claire Egan spoke about the bombshell storyline with Soap Opera Digest recently. She admitted that Nick (Joshua Morrow) broke up with Chelsea, but he didn’t do it meanly. Nick simply told Chelsea that he believes Adam (Mark Grossman) is the love of her life, and Nick gently let Chelsea go so that she could have another chance with Adam. It’s a significant departure from Nick’s recent behavior when he desperately tried to hold onto Chelsea and beat his brother.

Even though Chelsea shows up at Adam’s penthouse with the rest of her things after her breakup with Nick, she’s still tentative about simply falling into something with Adam. After all, they’ve been together and ripped apart several times over the years.

“Chelsea tells Adam, ‘Just because I’m not with Nick doesn’t necessarily mean I’m going to jump into your arms and be with you.’ She still loves Nick, but she does realize that he’s right, that she and Adam never got their second — or third or fourth or fifth — chance,” revealed Egan.

Adam and Chelsea discuss Connor (Judah Mackey) and the progress he’s made since Chelsea moved into Adam’s penthouse. She is grateful for everything that Adam has done to ensure that their son heals from all the trauma he’s endured this year. When they discuss the next steps for Connor and school for the spring semester, Chelsea hugs Adam because she’s so thankful for everything they have been able to provide to help Connor get back to school and his normal life.

Loading...

Even though they’re quickly growing closer, Chelsea keeps her defenses up because she’s lost Adam so many times in the past. She wants Adam’s reassurance that if they reunite, it is for good this time. Neither she nor Connor could handle a breakup very well at this time. Egan admitted that her onscreen alter ego has issues due to all the drama and trauma she’s experienced with Adam over the years.

“Adam is so close to getting what he wants, and that’s his whole family back, but Chelsea still has trepidation about this. Deep down, she has her own PTSD when it comes to Adam. She wants to make sure that this time with him works. It’s a buildup to something special, and they finally make love.”

It looks like 2020 will be dramatically different for both Chelsea and Nick as they adjust to the changes brought by their breakup. Plus, Adam and Chelsea will move into a new phase in their relationship.