WWE News: Vince McMahon Reveals Which ‘WrestleMania’ Match Is ‘Worst Thing’ He’s Seen In 60 Years

Vince McMahon has officially found the worst match he's ever seen in his life.

When it comes to the amount of matches in WWE, it is hard for anyone such as Vince McMahon to pick out a favorite. While there could be a number of matches that the big boss loves, he actually appears to have figured out which one is his least favorite of all-time. As a matter of fact, Vince has revealed that a particular match at WrestleMania XXVII is the “worst thing” he has seen in more than 60 years of being in the wrestling business.

It’s really hard to think that one can pick out a least favorite match from one year or even one month, but a lifetime? Vince McMahon seems like the type of person who remembers every single match he has ever seen, but there is one that he’d likely rather forget about entirely.

On a recent episode of After The Bell with Corey Graves, Michael Cole discussed his career in announcing and even in the ring. That conversation brought up his match against Jerry “The King” Lawler at WrestleMania XXVII which actually resulted in a victory for Cole which has him undefeated at the big pay-per-view.

During the event, Cole had a tooth knocked out, began bleeding profusely, and won the match by disqualification. While things weren’t overly pretty in the match, it couldn’t have been expected that Vince McMahon would absolutely hate it, but he did.

Michael Cole said that after the match was over, he was carried backstage as a “bloody mess” and he approached Vince McMahon. Cole said that he told the boss he thought things went pretty well for his match with Lawler, but Vince thought differently. Upon seeing Cole backstage, Vince made his true feelings known about what had just happened.

Loading...

“That is the worst thing I’ve ever witnessed in 60 years.”

While some may find it hard to believe that this particular match is the worst thing Vince has ever seen in wrestling, it’s not out of the question. Many fans are in complete agreement with that assessment as it has always been seen as one of the worst matches in WWE history.

Michael Cole has not entered the ring often since being a part of WWE, and it is unlikely he will ever do it again. Still, he’s happy with the match he had and he’s undefeated at WrestleMania while also having been paid for doing it. Vince McMahon may think that his match with Jerry Lawler is the worst thing ever, but it’s not like there haven’t been other questionable things in wrestling over the years.