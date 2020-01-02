Kindly Myers Flaunts Her Bare Bottom To Celebrate The New Year On Instagram

Playboy Playmate and model Kindly Myers rang in the New Year doing what she normally does — posing semi-nude on Instagram. In a new post that was uploaded to her account on January 1, Kindly gave her more than 1.8 million followers a wonderful start to 2020.

In the photo, Kindly was modeling an outfit from Nasty Gal, a Los Angeles-based fashion retailer. The ensemble consisted of what appeared to be a bodysuit and a faux-leather jacket. The multi-toned silver suit was high cut, showing off ample amounts of the model’s toned and tanned legs. A hint of her tattoo could be seen peeking out from the bottom of the bodysuit. It was also a thong-style, meaning Kindly’s entire bottom was on full display.

On her top half, the blond beauty wore a long-sleeve silver jacket that seemed to be slightly shiny due to the lighting of the snap. It featured a few distinct buckles on the front and zipper details on the sleeves’ cuffs. Due to Kindly’s pose, it was impossible to tell how the jacket closed and if Kindly wore it open or not.

The pic was taken outside. Kindly tagged the photographer in the caption, as well as in the photo itself. Although the post wasn’t geotagged, she appears to be at a truck stop or at some sort of industrial warehouse. The bombshell posed by placing her arms straight against what seems to be the back of a truck. Red lights could be seen on both sides of the metal apparatus Kindly was leaning against. The color of her outfit perfectly matched the background of the snap.

The Maxim model kept her glam look simple. She wore her long blond hair down in straight strands. She brushed her full mane over her right shoulder, allowing her fans to get a glimpse of the small hoop earrings she sported — which were her only accessories. She had on no visible rings or bracelets. Her makeup look was fresh, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. Kindly wore some bronzer, mascara, and eyeliner. She didn’t seem to have on any eye shadow and wore a natural shade of lipstick.

Fans loved Kindly’s New Year’s photo. After only a day of going live, it has already received almost 19,000 likes and over 300 comments. Fans took to the comments section to praise the model’s beauty and to wish her a happy New Year. Many were left speechless by her look and used fire emoji to show their appreciation instead.

“Starting the new year off right, so stunning,” one fan commented.

“Happy New Year beautiful,” a second wrote, adding three red heart emoji to their comment.

“Such a beautiful gorgeous specimen of a woman. All I can say is WOW,” gushed a third follower.

“Perfect girl,” a fourth social media user complimented.

While Kindly seemingly started off 2020 on the right foot, she also ended 2019 with a bang. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the bombshell said goodbye to the past year with a photo that showed off her peachy derrière as well. In that photo, she modeled a beige velvet bodysuit, which proved to be just as popular with her legion of fans.