Former ‘Teen Wolf’ Star Charlie Carver Went Nude For The Annual ‘Polar Bear’ Plunge

Former Teen Wolf actor Charlie Carver went nude for the annual Coney Island “Polar Bear” plunge in New York yesterday. Someone snapped a photo of Charlie mid-run, and the actor shared it with his 1.8 followers on Instagram.

Since Charlie was running when the snapshot was taken, his figure is blurred. Fans can still see his pale behind and muscled back as he extends his athletic body and charges towards the frigid waters.

Per his caption, this was his first time participating in the event. He inserted a peach emoji to point out his naked behind.

The New York Post wrote an article about the plunge, stating that thousands of people show up from across the globe to take part to submerge themselves in the Atlantic Ocean.

“Temperatures clocked in at 37 degrees for the 1.00 p.m. plunge — a balmy dip compared to the record-shattering low of 7 degrees in 2018.”

Some people claim that when jumping into water that cold, it can, ironically, feel like their entire body is on fire.

It’s not clear if Charlie’s brother, fellow Teen Wolf star Max Carver, attended the event with him. He may have been the photographer.

Other Hollywood celebrities like Andy Mientus and Nico Tortorella interacted with Charlie’s Instagram update.

Thanks to Charlie’s ravenous fanbase from his time on the MTV series, his snapshot accumulated more than 119,200 likes and close to 300 comments. His nudity wowed his fans, who happily contributed peach emoji to mimic the one found in the star’s caption.

Some of his followers were shocked that he could withstand water that cold and couldn’t imagine participating in something like the “Polar Bear” plunge. Those who enjoy thrillseeking thought Charlie’s New Year’s Day activity looked fun and exciting; they vowed to try it themselves at the next Coney Island event.

Whether they were intrigued or scared by the idea of the plunge, one thing his followers could agree on is how good Charlie looked in his birthday suit.

“If you ain’t zooming in. Are you even interested,” joked one fan.

“This is already my favorite Instagram photo of 2020,” wrote a second admirer.

“They let you do that naked?” asked a third person.

“What a good way to enter the year,” added a fourth fan, they also added a heart-eyes emoji.

Carver will next appear in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming Netflix horror series, Ratched. He also stars in the Netflix original movie, The Boys in the Band, due out later this year.